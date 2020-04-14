Baseball: Former Royals, Cubs manager Jim Frey dies at age 88

That Royals team rode an offense led by MVP George Brett, Willie Wilson, Hal McRae, Frank White and Willie Aikens, and a pitching staff headed by Dennis Leonard, Larry Gura and Dan Quisenberry, and they swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the AL Championship Series for their first pennant. Kansas City lost the World Series to Philadelphia in six games.

Kansas City was 20-30 when the 1981 season was interrupted by a players' strike and 10-10 when Frey was fired with the Royals in first place of the second-half divisions standings. He was replaced by Dick Howser, who had been jettiisoned by the Yankees after losing to the Royals.

Frey coached for the New York Mets in 1982 and '83, then was hired by the Cubs to replace Charlie Fox. Seeking its first World Series title since 1908, Chicago went 96-65 and won the NL East, reaching the postseason for the first time since 1945.

A celebrated group of Cubs that included Ryne Sandberg, Ron Cey, Gary Matthews, Keith Moreland, Leon Durham and Rick Sutcliffe won the first two games in the best-of-five NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field. But the Cubs lost the next two games at San Diego.