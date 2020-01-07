Baseball: Former Brewer Nelson heading to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly signed former Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Nelson, according to several sources, including ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, will get a $750,000 base salary in 2020 and a $2 million club option for 2021, which turns into a $5 million option with 60 innings or 40 appearances in 2020.
Nelson’s deal could be worth more than $13 million over these next two seasons if he hits all his incentives.
He has dealt with shoulder and elbow injuries the last two years, but can help out of the rotation or the bullpen if healthy.
Nelson, 30, missed the entire 2018 season because of a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder that was surgically repaired in September 2017. He dealt with elbow trouble last season and pitched in only 10 games, three of them starts, going 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 17 walks in 22 innings.
The Brewers did not tender Nelson a contract in December, making the 6-foot-6, 250-pound product of the University of Alabama a free agent.
NATIONALS: World Series champion Washington added former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames.
Thames, who gets a one-year contract guaranteeing $4 million, moves into the lefty-hitting first baseman role filled by Matt Adams last season. The 33-year-old Thames hit .247 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs and 140 strikeouts for the Brewers last year.
Since returning to the majors after playing in South Korea from 2014-16, Thames averaged 24 homers per season in three years with the Brewers. Signed by Milwaukee to a $16 million, three-year contract, he became a free agent after the Brewers declined a $7.5 million option, triggering a $1 million buyout.
The Nationals also finalized a two-year deal with infielder Starlin Castro.
Last season with the Miami Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He appeared in all 162 games, making 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop.
WHITE SOX: Chicago bolstered its bullpen by agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek.
The 33-year-old Cishek is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming right-hander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.
RED SOX: Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations that Boston illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.
REDS: Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with Cincinnati, the only major league team that hasn’t had a player born in Japan.
Akiyama, 31, became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League, where he was a five-time All-Star. The center fielder could move to one of the corner spots in Cincinnati’s unsettled outfield.
TIGERS: Detroit avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Fulmer was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury.
ORIOLES: Baltimore filled a hole in the middle of the infield by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract with shortstop José Iglesias.
Iglesias hit .288 and reached career highs with 11 homers and 59 RBIs for Cincinnati last year. Since breaking into the majors with Boston in 2011, Iglesias has a .273 career batting average with the Red Sox, Tigers and Reds.
ANGELS: Los Angeles acquired right-handed reliever Kyle Keller from the Miami Marlins for minor league catcher Jose Estrada.
The 26-year-old Keller made his major league debut last Aug. 4 and pitched in 10 games for the Marlins, posting a 3.38 ERA with 11 strikeouts.
MARLINS: Eric Duncan was promoted to hitting coach by Miami, which also announced five additions to their coaching staff.
Newcomers joining manager Don Mattingly will be bench coach James Rowson, first base-outfield coach Billy Hatcher, bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, catching coach Eddy Rodriguez, and assistant hitting coach Robert Rodriguez.