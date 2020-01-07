Baseball: Former Brewer Nelson heading to Dodgers

Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.

The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.

REDS: Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with Cincinnati, the only major league team that hasn’t had a player born in Japan.

Akiyama, 31, became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League, where he was a five-time All-Star. The center fielder could move to one of the corner spots in Cincinnati’s unsettled outfield.

TIGERS: Detroit avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Fulmer was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and won 10 games in 2017, but he struggled in 2018, and that season ended early for him because of a right knee injury.

ORIOLES: Baltimore filled a hole in the middle of the infield by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract with shortstop José Iglesias.