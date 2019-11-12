Baseball for Nov. 13

NL Rookie of the Year
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.<
Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Tot
Pete Alonso, Mets;29;1;-;148
Mike Soroka, Braves;1;25;2;82
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres;-;2;20;26
Bryan Reynolds, Pirates;-;1;6;9
Dakota Hudson, Cardinals;-;1;1;4
Victor Robles, Nationals;-;-;1;1
BC-BBA--AL Rookie of the Year Votes,0086
AL Rookie of the Year
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.<
Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Tot
Yordan Alvarez, Astros;30;-;-;150
John Means, Orioles;-;16;5;53
Brandon Lowe, Rays;-;6;9;27
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox;-;4;8;20
Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays;-;2;1;7
Luis Arraez, Twins;-;1;2;5
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays;-;1;1;4
Oscar Mercado, Indians;-;-;4;4