You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Baseball for Nov. 13
0 comments
agate

Baseball for Nov. 13

NL Rookie of the Year

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.<

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Tot

Pete Alonso, Mets;29;1;-;148

Mike Soroka, Braves;1;25;2;82

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres;-;2;20;26

Bryan Reynolds, Pirates;-;1;6;9

Dakota Hudson, Cardinals;-;1;1;4

Victor Robles, Nationals;-;-;1;1

BC-BBA--AL Rookie of the Year Votes,0086

AL Rookie of the Year

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.<

Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Tot

Yordan Alvarez, Astros;30;-;-;150

John Means, Orioles;-;16;5;53

Brandon Lowe, Rays;-;6;9;27

Eloy Jimenez, White Sox;-;4;8;20

Cavan Biggio, Blue Jays;-;2;1;7

Luis Arraez, Twins;-;1;2;5

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays;-;1;1;4

Oscar Mercado, Indians;-;-;4;4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News