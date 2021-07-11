Baseball: For MLB All-Star Game, right/left divide goes beyond field TUES

“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”

Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.

But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.

Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.

But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.