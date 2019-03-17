SPRING TRAINING
Sunday's results
Oakland 5, Nippon-Ham 1
Boston (ss) 3, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 7, Atlanta (ss) 3
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Philadelphia 3
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Miami 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 3, Atlanta (ss) 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston (ss) 1
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5, Baltimore 3
Toronto 9, Minnesota 8
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 9
San Francisco 7, Kansas City 2
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Texas 7, Arizona (ss) 2
Arizona (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Diego 6, L.A. Angels 2
Oakland vs. Nippon-Ham at Tokyo, JP, late
Monday's games
Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 5:05 a.m.
Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
BREWERS 9, DODGERS 8
Milwaukee;001;020;240;—;9;12;1
Los Angeles Dodgers;411;001;001;—;8;14;0
Davies, Archer (3), Knebel (5), Petricka (6), Jackson (7), Andrews (8), Beckman (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch; Hill, Ferguson (10), Schultz (12), Curry (12), Allie (13), and Martin, Thole. W—Jackson 1-0. L—Schultz 0-1. Sv—Curry. HRs—Pederson, Taylor.
ROCKIES 7, CUBS 2
Colorado;000;200;410;—;7;12;0
Chicago Cubs;010;000;100;—;2;6;0
Bettis, Estevez (5), Dunn (6), Musgrave (7), Oberg (8), Horacek (9), and Murphy; Quintana, Kintzler (10), Cishek (11), Duensing (12), Ryan (12), Tazawa (14), and Caratini, Arcia. W—Bettis 1-0. L—Quintana 1-1. Sv—Oberg. HRs—Murphy, Murphy; Field.
DIAMONDBACKS 7, WHITE SOX 3
Chicago White Sox;030;000;000;—;3;7;0
Arizona (ss);001;112;02x;—;7;8;0
Rodon, Turner (6), Ruiz (7), Jones (8), Thompson (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Greinke, Crichton (9), Lopez (10), Gibson (11), and Avila, Joseph. W—Crichton. L—Rodon. Sv—Gibson. HRs—Escobar, Wilson, Avila.
