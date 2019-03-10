SPRING TRAINING

Sunday's results

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 6, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 5, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2, Detroit 2

Toronto 10, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 8, Baltimore 5

Washington 6, Houston 4

N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 1

Oakland (ss) 5, San Francisco (ss) 4

Arizona (ss) 3, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 11, Kansas City 6

Texas 7, San Francisco (ss) 6

Oakland (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado (ss) 1

Cleveland 16, Seattle (ss) 2

Arizona (ss) 5, Colorado (ss) 2

Monday's games

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m. 

BREWERS 7, CUBS 1

Chicago Cubs;104;000;000;—;5;6;1

Milwaukee;001;302;10x;—;7;10;2

Hendricks, Mekkes (4), Brach (5), Duensing (6), Kintzler (7), Tazawa (8), Maples (8), and Contreras, Amaya; Burnes, Claudio (5), Barnes (6), Petricka (7), Smith (8), Jackson (9), and Grandal, Henry. W—Barnes 1-0. L—Duensing 1-1. Sv—Petricka. HRs—Arcia, Gamel, Saladino.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 6

Oakland (ss);210;003;100;—;7;12;0

Chicago White Sox;000;210;300;—;6;5;0

Mengden, Hendriks (5), Trivino (6), Wendelken (7), Wang (7), Romero (9), and Phegley; Giolito, Bummer (5), Colome (6), Jones (6), Cease (7), Turner (8), Stephens (9), and Castillo, Zavala. W—Hendriks. L—Colome 0-1. HRs—Laureano, Phegley, Neuse; Moncada.

