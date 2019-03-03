SPRING TRAINING

Sunday's results

Boston 9, Minnesota (ss) 7

Washington 4, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota (ss) 3

N.Y. Mets 10, St. Louis 8

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2

Baltimore 7, Detroit (ss) 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 13, Cleveland 7

Texas (ss) 11, San Diego 3

Cincinnati 11, Milwaukee 5

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Colorado 9, San Francisco 3 

Monday's games

Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. 

Reds 11, Brewers 5

Cincinnati;600;300;020;—;11;14;2

Milwaukee;311;000;000;—;5;9;1

Sims, Romano (2), Gutierrez (4), Peralta (6), Krol (7), Finnegan (8), Martinez (9), and Graterol, Okey; Tomlin, Guerra (4), Andrews (5), Knebel (6), Hader (7), Barnes (8), Perdomo (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W—Sims 1-0. L—Tomlin 1-1. HRs—Dietrich, Ervin, Farmer; Yelich, Pina, Perez.

Cubs 13, White Sox 4

Chicago White Sox;000;120;010;—;4;4;1

Chicago Cubs;181;002;01x;—;13;13;1

Banuelos, Minaya (2), Bummer (2), Burr (3), Fry (5), Herrera (6), Foster (6), Lambert (7), and Collins, Gonzalez; Darvish, Lugo (3), Barnette (4), Maples (5), Tazawa (6), Ramirez (7), Zagurski (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W—Darvish 1-0. L—Banuelos 0-1. Sv—Burr. HRs—Mendick, Abreu, Engel; Bryant, Adames.

