SPRING TRAINING
Sunday's results
Boston 9, Minnesota (ss) 7
Washington 4, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota (ss) 3
N.Y. Mets 10, St. Louis 8
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2
Baltimore 7, Detroit (ss) 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas (ss) 3
Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 13, Cleveland 7
Texas (ss) 11, San Diego 3
Cincinnati 11, Milwaukee 5
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Colorado 9, San Francisco 3
Monday's games
Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Reds 11, Brewers 5
Cincinnati;600;300;020;—;11;14;2
Milwaukee;311;000;000;—;5;9;1
Sims, Romano (2), Gutierrez (4), Peralta (6), Krol (7), Finnegan (8), Martinez (9), and Graterol, Okey; Tomlin, Guerra (4), Andrews (5), Knebel (6), Hader (7), Barnes (8), Perdomo (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W—Sims 1-0. L—Tomlin 1-1. HRs—Dietrich, Ervin, Farmer; Yelich, Pina, Perez.
Cubs 13, White Sox 4
Chicago White Sox;000;120;010;—;4;4;1
Chicago Cubs;181;002;01x;—;13;13;1
Banuelos, Minaya (2), Bummer (2), Burr (3), Fry (5), Herrera (6), Foster (6), Lambert (7), and Collins, Gonzalez; Darvish, Lugo (3), Barnette (4), Maples (5), Tazawa (6), Ramirez (7), Zagurski (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W—Darvish 1-0. L—Banuelos 0-1. Sv—Burr. HRs—Mendick, Abreu, Engel; Bryant, Adames.
