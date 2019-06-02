(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)
CARDINALS 7, CUBS 4
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Schwarber lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.212
Bryant 3b;4;0;0;1;0;2;.275
Rizzo 1b;3;1;2;1;1;1;.294
Contreras c;4;0;0;0;0;4;.289
Heyward rf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.242
Russell ss;4;1;2;0;0;1;.288
Bote 2b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.277
Almora Jr. cf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.254
Quintana p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.045
Chatwood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
c-Descalso ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.200
Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ryan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Adduci ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;34;4;7;4;2;14
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.220
DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275
Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;2;1;0;0;.279
Ozuna lf;4;1;3;1;0;0;.252
Wieters c;4;1;1;1;0;3;.333
Fowler rf;4;2;2;2;0;1;.253
Bader cf;4;1;1;1;0;2;.239
Wong 2b;4;0;2;1;0;0;.228
Flaherty p;0;1;0;0;1;0;.125
a-Gyorko ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.196
Gant p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-J.Martinez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.299
Brebbia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
Miller p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Gallegos p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
d-Munoz ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.295
C.Martinez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;35;7;12;7;1;8
Chicago;110;000;200;—;4;7;0
St. Louis;101;003;02x;—;7;12;0
a-popped out for Flaherty in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 6th. c-singled for Chatwood in the 7th. d-flied out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-grounded out for Ryan in the 9th.
LOB—Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B—Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR—Rizzo (16), off Flaherty; Heyward (9), off Flaherty; Goldschmidt (12), off Quintana; Fowler (5), off Ryan; Bader (5), off Ryan. RBIs—Bryant (36), Rizzo (43), Heyward (21), Bote (23), Goldschmidt (27), Ozuna (51), Wieters (10), Fowler 2 (15), Bader (14), Wong (26).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Wieters, J.Martinez). RISP—Chicago 1 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 4.
GIDP—DeJong.
DP—Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Quintana;4;4;2;2;1;6;69;3.78
Chatwood, L, 3-1;2;5;3;3;0;1;37;3.45
Edwards Jr.;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;17;6.75
Ryan;2-3;3;2;2;0;1;20;5.03
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Flaherty;5;4;2;2;0;8;77;3.76
Gant, W, 4-0;1;0;0;0;1;2;20;1.17
Brebbia;0;2;2;2;1;0;16;2.15
Miller, H, 8;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;3.98
Gallegos, H, 3;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.75
C.Martinez, S, 1-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;10;3.86
Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-1.
Umpires—Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—3:04. A—46,297 (45,538).
NL LEADERS
BATTING — Bellinger, Los Angeles, .376; Arenado, Colorado, .345; McNeil, New York, .333; Bell, Pittsburgh, .332; Dahl, Colorado, .331; Rendon, Washington, .331; Yelich, Milwaukee, .313; Peralta, Arizona, .309; JTurner, Los Angeles, .306; Freeman, Atlanta, .305.
RUNS — Story, Colorado, 53; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 50; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 46; McCutchen, Philadelphia, 45; Bell, Pittsburgh, 43; Bryant, Chicago, 43; Rendon, Washington, 43; Ozuna, St. Louis, 42; 2 tied at 41.
RBI — Bell, Pittsburgh, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 52; Ozuna, St. Louis, 51; Yelich, Milwaukee, 49; Escobar, Arizona, 48; Alonso, New York, 44; Harper, Philadelphia, 43; KMarte, Arizona, 43; Rizzo, Chicago, 43.
HITS — Arenado, Colorado, 80; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 79; Bell, Pittsburgh, 75; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Escobar, Arizona, 68; Story, Colorado, 68; Baez, Chicago, 67; KMarte, Arizona, 66; Hosmer, San Diego, 65; 2 tied at 63.
DOUBLES — Bell, Pittsburgh, 21; Harper, Philadelphia, 19; Ahmed, Arizona, 18; Cain, Milwaukee, 18; Rendon, Washington, 18; Baez, Chicago, 17; DeJong, St. Louis, 17; 4 tied at 16.
TRIPLES — Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Escobar, Arizona, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Tapia, Colorado, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Pederson, Los Angeles, 3; Swanson, Atlanta, 3; 18 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS — Yelich, Milwaukee, 22; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Pederson, Los Angeles, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; 5 tied at 16.
STOLEN BASES — Dyson, Arizona, 12; Yelich, Milwaukee, 12; Story, Colorado, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 9; Robles, Washington, 9; Wong, St. Louis, 9; TTurner, Washington, 8; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 7; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 7; Puig, Cincinnati, 7.
PITCHING — Ryu, Los Angeles, 8-1; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 6-0; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Marquez, Colorado, 6-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-0; Soroka, Atlanta, 6-1; 13 tied at 5.
ERA — Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.48; Davies, Milwaukee, 2.20; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.46; Eflin, Philadelphia, 3.02; Weaver, Arizona, 3.03; Scherzer, Washington, 3.06; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Hendricks, Chicago, 3.09; Smith, Miami, 3.10; Strasburg, Washington, 3.19.
STRIKEOUTS — Scherzer, Washington, 117; Strasburg, Washington, 98; Wheeler, New York, 87; deGrom, New York, 84; Corbin, Washington, 83; Marquez, Colorado, 83; Castillo, Cincinnati, 82; Ray, Arizona, 82; Smith, Miami, 80; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 80.
AL LEADERS
BATTING — Meadows, Tampa Bay, .357; Polanco, Minnesota, .338; Anderson, Chicago, .330; Brantley, Houston, .329; Fletcher, Los Angeles, .323; Devers, Boston, .316; Dozier, Kansas City, .314; LeMahieu, New York, .311; Springer, Houston, .308; Pham, Tampa Bay, .305.
RUNS — Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Betts, Boston, 45; Haniger, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Devers, Boston, 41; Gallo, Texas, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Springer, Houston, 41; Rosario, Minnesota, 40; Voit, New York, 40.
RBI — Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Santana, Seattle, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 tied at 39.
HITS — Brantley, Houston, 74; Polanco, Minnesota, 74; Merrifield, Kansas City, 73; Devers, Boston, 71; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; Mancini, Baltimore, 67; Mondesi, Kansas City, 67; Anderson, Chicago, 65; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 65.
DOUBLES — Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Bogaerts, Boston, 18; Castellanos, Detroit, 18; Mancini, Baltimore, 17; Polanco, Minnesota, 17; Brantley, Houston, 16; Choo, Texas, 16; Healy, Seattle, 16; 4 tied at 15.
TRIPLES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gardner, New York, 3; Rodriguez, Detroit, 3; Smith, Seattle, 3.
HOME RUNS — Sanchez, New York, 18; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Chapman, Oakland, 16; 6 tied at 15.
STOLEN BASES — Mondesi, Kansas City, 21; Anderson, Chicago, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Smith, Seattle, 14; Gordon, Seattle, 12; Hamilton, Kansas City, 11; Villar, Baltimore, 11; Andrus, Texas, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10.
PITCHING — German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Perez, Minnesota, 7-2; 8 tied at 6.
ERA — Odorizzi, Minnesota, 1.96; Verlander, Houston, 2.27; Giolito, Chicago, 2.54; Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.54; Minor, Texas, 2.74; Montas, Oakland, 2.81; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.84; Stroman, Toronto, 2.84; Boyd, Detroit, 3.01; Snell, Tampa Bay, 3.07.
STRIKEOUTS — Cole, Houston, 116; Verlander, Houston, 103; Sale, Boston, 98; Boyd, Detroit, 97; Bauer, Cleveland, 96; Bieber, Cleveland, 85; Morton, Tampa Bay, 83; Snell, Tampa Bay, 83; Minor, Texas, 80; Carrasco, Cleveland, 79.
