PRESEASON
Sunday's results
Boston 8, Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 9, Toronto 8
Philadelphia 10, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 10, Miami 6
Houston (ss) 5, Atlanta 2
Washington 12, St. Louis 2
Houston (ss) 10, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 14, Oakland 5
Arizona 12, Cleveland 3
Chicago Cubs 9, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 13, L.A. Angels (ss) 9
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 14, L.A. Angels (ss) 2
Milwaukee 10, Texas 1
Monday's games
Miami vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Brewers 10, Rangers 1
Milwaukee;350;110;000;—;10;12;0
Texas;000;001;000;—;1;7;1
Tomlin, Guerra (2), Claudio (3), Williams (4), Sanchez (5), Andrews (6), Barker (7), Benoit (8), Reynolds (9), and Grandal, Nottingham, Rodriguez; Mendez, Curtis (2), McAllister (2), Palumbo (4), Martin (4), Gomez (6), Del Pozo (7), Sadzeck (8), Romano (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez. W—Tomlin 1-0. L—Mendez 0-1. HRs—Perez; Tocci.
Cubs 9, Giants 5
Chicago Cubs;080;000;100;—;9;13;0
San Francisco;201;200;000;—;5;9;0
Chatwood, Robinson (3), Kellogg (4), Maples (5), Norwood (6), Mekkes (7), Webster (8), and Caratini, Rice; Bumgarner, Wolff (2), Beede (3), Gott (5), Williams (6), Adon (7), Webb (8), Rogers (9), and Rivera, Bart. W—Chatwood 1-0. L—Bumgarner 0-1. HRs—Field; Panik, Belt, Hanson.
Padres 5, White Sox 4
Chicago White Sox;000;011;200;—;4;10;0
San Diego;020;201;00x;—;5;6;2
Flores, Bummer (3), Minaya (4), Frare (6), Foster (8), and McCann; Nix, Perdomo (3), Avila (5), Bollinger (7), McGrath (8), Stout (9), and Hedges, Allen. W—Nix 1-0. L—Flores 0-1. HRs—Cordell; Rodriguez (2), Renfroe.
