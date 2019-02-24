PRESEASON

Sunday's results

Boston 8, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 9, Toronto 8

Philadelphia 10, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 10, Miami 6

Houston (ss) 5, Atlanta 2

Washington 12, St. Louis 2

Houston (ss) 10, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 14, Oakland 5

Arizona 12, Cleveland 3

Chicago Cubs 9, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 13, L.A. Angels (ss) 9

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 14, L.A. Angels (ss) 2

Milwaukee 10, Texas 1

Monday's games

Miami vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Brewers 10, Rangers 1

Milwaukee;350;110;000;—;10;12;0

Texas;000;001;000;—;1;7;1

Tomlin, Guerra (2), Claudio (3), Williams (4), Sanchez (5), Andrews (6), Barker (7), Benoit (8), Reynolds (9), and Grandal, Nottingham, Rodriguez; Mendez, Curtis (2), McAllister (2), Palumbo (4), Martin (4), Gomez (6), Del Pozo (7), Sadzeck (8), Romano (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez. W—Tomlin 1-0. L—Mendez 0-1. HRs—Perez; Tocci.

Cubs 9, Giants 5

Chicago Cubs;080;000;100;—;9;13;0

San Francisco;201;200;000;—;5;9;0

Chatwood, Robinson (3), Kellogg (4), Maples (5), Norwood (6), Mekkes (7), Webster (8), and Caratini, Rice; Bumgarner, Wolff (2), Beede (3), Gott (5), Williams (6), Adon (7), Webb (8), Rogers (9), and Rivera, Bart. W—Chatwood 1-0. L—Bumgarner 0-1. HRs—Field; Panik, Belt, Hanson.

Padres 5, White Sox 4

Chicago White Sox;000;011;200;—;4;10;0

San Diego;020;201;00x;—;5;6;2

Flores, Bummer (3), Minaya (4), Frare (6), Foster (8), and McCann; Nix, Perdomo (3), Avila (5), Bollinger (7), McGrath (8), Stout (9), and Hedges, Allen. W—Nix 1-0. L—Flores 0-1. HRs—Cordell; Rodriguez (2), Renfroe.

