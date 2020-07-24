Baseball : Finally back on the field

Note

The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.

The Blue Jays said Friday that the greater part of their home schedule will be played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club's Class AAA affiliate Buffalo Bisons. General manager Ross Atkins had previously said that if team could not find a major league park, Buffalo would be their most likely site for home games.

The team looked for a major league stadium after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site. The state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh.

Toronto opens the season at Tampa Bay on Friday. The team said the first scheduled home series, against the Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, will take place on the road to accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to meet Major League Baseball playing standards and COVID-19 safety requirements.

The Blue Jays' first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Miami Marlins.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that there had been talks about the state hosting the Blue Jays. It was not immediately clear if Maryland turned down the Blue Jays amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Baltimore. A spokesman for the Baltimore mayor's office says the city "didn't have any involvement" on this.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0