Baseball : Finally back on the field

The coronavirus-shortened Major League Baseball season finally started amid the pandemic Thursday night with plenty of unusual elements -- zero fans, umpires wearing masks, Washington star Juan Soto sidelined by COVID-19, all Nationals and Yankees kneeling together before the national anthem.
"It's hard to describe. That's 2020 in a nutshell," said Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle, who was supposed to catch Dr. Anthony Fauci's way-off-the-mark ceremonial first pitch. "Very emotional day. Very, very emotional day."
And there was plenty that actually made it all seem something resembling normal: Gerrit Cole's five terrific innings, big hits from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge and a 4-1 storm-halted victory for the big-name Yankees over the defending champion Nationals.
Max Scherzer, who struck out 11 but gave up all of New York's runs, chose to look at the bright side, saying: "I'd rather be playing baseball than not. That's the way I look at it. All the things we can get negative about and cry about, I'm just not going to do it."
What began as a muggy evening turned into a dark, windy downpour, replete with rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning, prompting a delay in the top of the sixth inning.
After waiting 1 hour, 58 minutes - 15 minutes more than were played - the game was called off and goes into the books as a win for New York.
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Scherzer (0-1) served up a two-run homer to 2017 NL MVP Stanton that traveled 459 feet in the first, an RBI double to 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Judge in the third, and an RBI single to Stanton in the fifth.
Cole (1-0) looked every bit the player the Yankees hoped for when they signed him as a free agent to a $324 million, nine-year contract, the largest deal for a pitcher. He was terrific other than Eaton's drive -- the ball landed on one of the blue advertising tarps now stretching over unused seats at Nationals Park.
DODGERS 8, GIANTS 1: At Los Angeles, Kike Hernandez slammed a two-run home run in the eighth to complete a four-hit, five-RBI (new career-high) night, tacking on the final insurance runs for Los Angeles.
It's the team's second-straight opening day win of seven runs.
Adam Kolarek, the left-handed specialist who is adapting to MLB's new rule requiring relievers to face at least three batters or pitch to the end of a half-inning, looked sharp in his season debut. The southpaw needed two pitches to get two outs in the seventh, then retired the side in the eighth, including two strikeouts.
Newly signed star Mookie Betts scored the go-ahead run for the Dodgers in the bottom of the seventh. After reaching base with a one-out single (his first as a Dodger), Betts advanced to third on a Cody Bellinger double and raced home on a ground ball from Justin Turner, beating out a tag at the plate.
Note
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo, New York, this year amid the pandemic.
The Blue Jays said Friday that the greater part of their home schedule will be played at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club's Class AAA affiliate Buffalo Bisons. General manager Ross Atkins had previously said that if team could not find a major league park, Buffalo would be their most likely site for home games.
The team looked for a major league stadium after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site. The state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh.
Toronto opens the season at Tampa Bay on Friday. The team said the first scheduled home series, against the Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, will take place on the road to accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to meet Major League Baseball playing standards and COVID-19 safety requirements.
The Blue Jays' first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Miami Marlins.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that there had been talks about the state hosting the Blue Jays. It was not immediately clear if Maryland turned down the Blue Jays amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Baltimore. A spokesman for the Baltimore mayor's office says the city "didn't have any involvement" on this.
