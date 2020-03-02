Baseball: Doing the little things to stay in the bigs

Like Bryant five years ago, there isn't much left for Lux to prove in the minor leagues. He batted .347 with 26 home runs and a 1.028 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 113 games between Class AA Tulsa and Class AAA Oklahoma City last season. He remedied a throwing problem that plagued him in his first big league camp last spring while transitioning from shortstop to second base. He belonged when he arrived in September and the Dodgers, enamored with his potential, again refused to trade him during the winter.

"The toughest jump is from Class AAA to the major leagues," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. "So I didn't expect him to come up and hit .400 like he did in Oklahoma City, (but) wouldn't have been surprised if he did. Just impressed with the ABs. The bat speed. The (dynamism) on defense. He's going to be a good player."

Lux said he learned from that first stint. Most importantly, he said, he believes he applied too much pressure on himself in the batter's box. He was a patient hitter in the minors but found himself becoming too aggressive in a Dodgers uniform.

"I was afraid to hit with two strikes," Lux said. "I didn't want to go in and strike out."