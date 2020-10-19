Baseball: Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball's best

ARLINGTON, Texas — The World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays is a rare meeting of baseball’s best for the title, and a matchup of organizations with Andrew Friedman’s imprint.

Friedman was the Rays’ director of baseball operations from 2004-05 and then general manager from until he left in October 2014 to become the Dodgers president of baseball operations.

Game 1 is Tuesday night.

Tyler Glasnow will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. Glasnow, a 27-year-old right-hander, was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in four postseason starts.

Retired first baseman James Loney, a veteran of both organizations, describes the Rays as “feisty.”

“We were always fighting. But we always did feel like we were the better team,” he said Sunday. “I don’t ever feel like we went out there overmatched. We didn’t care who was pitching. We didn’t care what kind of lineup they had. We were bringing that mentality and I think the Rays team this year has that.”