Baseball: Cubs no-hit blank Dodgers, tie MLB season record

“From catching this team since 2016, I’ve been catching a lot of shutout games, but nothing close to a no-hitter,” said Contreras, who was visibly emotional afterward. “Tonight was one of those nights that are super special in my life, one that will be hard to forget.

“I didn’t realize that we had a no-hitter going on until the sixth, and from the seventh on, my heart would just race and race. I was trying to slow the game down, to put the right finger down, to call the right pitch.”

The seventh no-hitter of this highly unusual season — the most in baseball history before July 1 — was the first since May 19. The Boston Red Sox also took a bid for a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning earlier Thursday, but lost the no-no and the game at Tampa Bay.

“This is an awesome moment,” Davies said. “The World Series, I think something like that probably tops it. But even though it wasn’t solo and it was a combined effort, being a part of history is something special.”

With this no-hitter — the 312th in baseball history — 2021 matches 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015 for the most in a single MLB season since 1900. That’s one shy of the record eight in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed.