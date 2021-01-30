Baseball: Cubs bolster lineup with slugger Pederson

Another player at the center of the Los Angeles Dodgers' recent success, culminating in their championship in October, will play elsewhere in 2021.

Joc Pederson has signed a one-year contract for $7 million with the Chicago Cubs, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The deal is pending a physical.

Pederson, 28, leaves behind an impactful tenure in Los Angeles. He broke into the majors as a top prospect in 2014 and made the National League All-Star team as a rookie the next year. He established himself as a powerful slugger over the years, clubbing at least 25 home runs in four of his five full major-league seasons, and saved his best for the postseason — or, as it became known in the Dodgers clubhouse, Joctober.

Pederson hit .272 with nine home runs and a .852 OPS in 170 playoff plate appearances. He broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run off Washington's Max Scherzer in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the National League Division Series in 2016. The Dodgers went on to win the elimination game 4-3. He initially wasn't on the postseason roster in 2017, but was added for the National League Championship Series. He started five World Series games, produced an extra-base hit in five straight games, and three home runs in the World Series.