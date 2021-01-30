Baseball: Cubs bolster lineup with slugger Pederson

Another player at the center of the Los Angeles Dodgers' recent success, culminating in their championship in October, will play elsewhere in 2021.
Joc Pederson has signed a one-year contract for $7 million with the Chicago Cubs, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The deal is pending a physical.
Pederson, 28, leaves behind an impactful tenure in Los Angeles. He broke into the majors as a top prospect in 2014 and made the National League All-Star team as a rookie the next year. He established himself as a powerful slugger over the years, clubbing at least 25 home runs in four of his five full major-league seasons, and saved his best for the postseason — or, as it became known in the Dodgers clubhouse, Joctober.
Pederson hit .272 with nine home runs and a .852 OPS in 170 playoff plate appearances. He broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run off Washington's Max Scherzer in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the National League Division Series in 2016. The Dodgers went on to win the elimination game 4-3. He initially wasn't on the postseason roster in 2017, but was added for the National League Championship Series. He started five World Series games, produced an extra-base hit in five straight games, and three home runs in the World Series.
He finished the 2020 regular season with a .190 batting average and .681 OPS, but was again a force in the postseason, batting .382 with two home runs and a .991 OPS in 37 plate appearances.
CARDINALS: St. Louis agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized.
Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons.
Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, the person said, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million.
Arenado's contract has a no-trade provision that requires his approval for any assignment.
The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he's led the National League in home runs three times and led the majors in RBIs twice.
Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games.
• Pitcher Adam Wainwright is returning to St. Louis for a 17th season.
The 39-year-old right-hander and the Cardinals finalized an $8 million, one-year contract.
Wainwright will match Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37).
Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.
PHILLIES: Philadelphia and shortstop Didi Gregorius agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract.
Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.
Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.
INDIANS: Eddie Rosario has gone from hammering to helping the Indians.
The free agent outfielder, who spent the past six seasons with Minnesota, agreed to a one-year contract with Cleveland.
Rosario has more career homers (22 in 93 games) against Cleveland than any other team. He hit 11 of those homers at Progressive Field — his most at any road ballpark.
Rosario's deal came together a few hours after the Indians finalized a one-year, $5 million contract with free agent second baseman César Hernández, who was a solid free agent pickup in 2020 when he won his first Gold Glove.
Rosario had his best season in 2019, when he reached career-highs with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 137 games. During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he batted .257 with 13 homers and drove in 42 runs in 57 games.
ATHLETICS: Oakland acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash.
Irvin, who turns 27 on Sunday, was 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA in three relief appearances last season. He gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3⅔ innings.
Irvin made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2019, going 2-1 with a 5.83 ERA. He pitched 16 games, including three starts.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, he was 34-15 with a 3.07 ERA over four seasons in the minors, mostly as a starter.