Baseball: Counsell confident Yelich will bounce back

"I just know it's going to be better," Counsell said. "I know it's going to be good. So, I feel really good about that. I don't worry about it. I'm confident in it."

Counsell also said he hasn't spoken with Ryan Braun about the 2011 MVP's plans for next season. Braun, 37, talked multiple times last season about the possibility he might retire.

The Brewers declined to pick up a mutual $15 million 2021 option on Braun's contract, making him a free agent. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire MLB career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 home runs.

Counsell acknowledged next season would have an unusual feel if Braun isn't around.

"It's going to be different, there's no question," Counsell said. "There at the end, it didn't turn out the way I would have liked it to, necessarily, for him. But in another way, it kind of did. I mean, if this is the end, he played on three straight playoff teams in the last three years of his career.