Baseball: Counsell confident Yelich will bounce back

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is confident former MVP Christian Yelich's 2020 hitting struggles won't carry over to next season.
After winning consecutive NL batting titles in 2018 and 2019 during his first two years with the Brewers, Yelich hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games. Although his high walk totals gave him a solid .356 on-base percentage, Yelich also struck out in over 30% of his plate appearances.
"It's not going to happen again," Counsell said Thursday. "Whenever we ask the question, 'Why did that happen?' Christian doesn't have an answer, necessarily. He can't explain all of it. I can't explain all of it. I don't think Christian wanted it to happen. But it did. What it does is it puts your mind to work, and that's what he's doing. He's going to get to work and make sure when we start up that he's in a good place and ready to go."
Yelich's slide contributed to the Brewers' team-wide hitting problems as they went 29-31 but still earned a third straight playoff berth thanks to Major League Baseball's expanded playoff format. Yelich had won the MVP in 2018 and finished second in the balloting in 2019.
The Brewers lost a best-of-3, first-round series in two games to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
He wasn't the only big-name hitter to struggle last year in the pandemic-shortened season, which may help explain why Counsell believes his star player will bounce back.
"I just know it's going to be better," Counsell said. "I know it's going to be good. So, I feel really good about that. I don't worry about it. I'm confident in it."
Counsell also said he hasn't spoken with Ryan Braun about the 2011 MVP's plans for next season. Braun, 37, talked multiple times last season about the possibility he might retire.
The Brewers declined to pick up a mutual $15 million 2021 option on Braun's contract, making him a free agent. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire MLB career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 home runs.
Counsell acknowledged next season would have an unusual feel if Braun isn't around.
"It's going to be different, there's no question," Counsell said. "There at the end, it didn't turn out the way I would have liked it to, necessarily, for him. But in another way, it kind of did. I mean, if this is the end, he played on three straight playoff teams in the last three years of his career.
"You know, when guys signed contracts like that, I think we often say, 'Well we signed up for the first couple years and we know the last couple years might not be that good.' And he was a part of and part of leading those three teams to the playoffs in his last three years. That's ending your career on a really, really strong note, and something that's really impressive in my eyes."
MARINERS: Right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle agreed to a $4.75 million, two-year contract.
The 26-year-old gets a $600,000 signing bonus, a $1.4 million salary next season and a $2.75 million salary in 2021. The deal includes an $8 million option for 2022 that would become guaranteed if he pitches in 150 innings next season or 300 innings in 2021 and '22 combined, or has 35 games finished in 2021 or 65 in 2021 and '22 combined.
He was 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA last season with the Doosan Bears in South Korea, striking out 132 and walking 30 in 21 starts. He had a 1.91 ERA over 28⅓ innings in the postseason as a starter and reliever. Flexen was 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in 11 starts and 16 relief appearances with the New York Mets from 2017-19. He was 43-31 with a 3.61 in eight minor league seasons with the Mets.
METS: New York sent minor league right-hander Ryder Ryan to the Texas Rangers as the player to be named in a trade for infielder Todd Frazier on Aug. 31.
Ryan is a 25-year-old reliever who last pitched at Class AA Binghamton in 2019 because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season. He was 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 44⅓ innings with the Rumble Ponies.
Frazier batted .224 with two home runs in 14 games after being acquired by the Mets. He became a free agent after the season.
WHITE SOX: ESPN will open its "Sunday Night Baseball" schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host Chicago.
The game will feature the last two American League MVPs, with the Angels' Mike Trout facing reigning MVP and White Sox first baseman José Abreu at 7:30 p.m. The following week will feature National League MVP Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.
Other games announced are: Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs (April 18), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies (May 2), Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves (May 9), Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals (May 23), Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets (May 30), New York Mets vs. New York Yankees (July 4 and Sept. 12), Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (July 15 and 18). All games will start at 7 p.m. ET with the exception of the Sept. 12 Mets-Yankees game (8 p.m.).
ESPN will broadcast 11 games over the first six days of the season, including an exclusive, national telecast on Opening Night April 1 when Washington hosts the New York Mets.
This will be the 31st season for "Sunday Night Baseball", which began when ESPN started doing MLB games in 1990. Joe Morgan, who was the analyst from 1990-2010, passed away on Oct. 11, while publicist Diane Lamb is retiring in January.
RAYS: American League champion Tampa Bay signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton.
The 29-year old Wacha has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.
Wacha is 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six career postseason starts, five coming as a rookie in 2013 when the Cardinals won the National League pennant. He was a National League All-Star in 2015.
The signing also comes one day after the Rays announced that right-hander Brent Honeywell had arthroscopic elbow surgery that is not expected to affect his 2021 season.
