Kris Bryant hit a home run in his first spring at-bat and also singled as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 in a spring training game at Arizona.
The former NL MVP worked over the winter to strengthen the left shoulder that robbed him of his typical power last season.
Corey Ray, Milwaukee’s first-round draft pick in 2016, homered and doubled.
Brewers’ pitchers Chase Anderson and right-hander Zach Davies both pitched in the game, launching comeback bids after enduring frustrating finishes to 2018.
Anderson pitched in San Diego on Opening Day but struggled to repeat his delivery as the season wore on.
Davies battled shoulder and back injuries that limited him to 66 innings on 13 regular-season starts, and he didn’t find his way to the postseason roster until Gio Gonzalez injured an ankle in the National League Championship Series.
DODGERS 7, WHITE SOX (SS) 6: Russell Martin marked his return to the Dodgers with an RBI double. He caught five seasons for LA and returned in a trade with Toronto. Joc Pederson homered for the Dodgers and Rich Hill pitched a fast inning.
D.J. Peterson homered for Chicago.
ATHLETICS 6, WHITE SOX (SS) 5: Stephen Piscotty homered for Oakland. Yoan Moncada had two hits for Chicago, driving in a run and scoring once.
CARDINALS: Jose Martinez’s teammates applauded his new contract and the deal gave his family reason to cheer, too.
The outfielder/first baseman signed a $3.25 million, two-year contract to remain with St. Louis, who essentially bought out his first year of arbitration after this season.
Martinez said he would send some of the money to relatives in his native Venezuela, which has been plagued by food and medical shortages and a political crisis.
Martinez, 30, led the Cardinals with a .305 average last year and had 17 homers and 83 RBIs. He played 887 games in the minors before reaching the big leagues, and has since hit .309 over parts of three seasons.
DODGERS: Los Angeles said ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week.
Manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw was feeling better.
Roberts gave Kershaw a chance to “reset” after two spring outings on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he “just didn’t feel right” after a live batting practice session on Monday and a bullpen on Wednesday.
- The Dodgers will honor pitching great Don Newcombe by adding a commemorative No. 36 patch to their uniforms this season.
Newcombe died last week at 92.
The team that Newcombe will be saluted in pregame ceremonies on April 27, when he is inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball. He will also have a commemorative bobblehead.
Newcombe, along with Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella, helped pave the way for blacks to play in the major leagues. He won the Cy Young and National League Most Valuable Player awards in 1956 with the Dodgers. He was 27-7 with a 3.06 ERA that season.
REDS: Cincinnati signed shortstop Jose Iglesias to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.
The 29-year-old Cuban native played in 125 games for Detroit last year, hitting .269 with five home runs and 48 RBIs. He became a free agent after the season.
PHILLIES: Former Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard has joined ESPN as an analyst on “Baseball Tonight.”
The network said that Howard will start in early March. He also will appear on other television and radio formats at ESPN.
Howard was a three-time All-Star and the 2006 NL MVP. The first baseman spent his entire career with the Phillies, helped them win the 2008 World Series and played his last big league game in 2016.
The 39-year-old Howard was the NL Rookie of the Year and hit 382 home runs in 13 seasons.
