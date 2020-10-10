Baseball: Brosseau's home run knocks out Yankees

Mike Brosseau hit a dramatic home run off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Friday night in the decisive Game 5 to reach the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 seasons.
The first career postseason homer for the 26-year-old utilityman came after a 10-pitch at-bat against the Yankees’ vaunted, hard-throwing closer, who entered in the seventh inning. Brosseau drove a 100 mph fastball into the left field seats at Petco Park for the Rays' third hit.
Brosseau pumped his fists and hollered “Yes!" as he began his trot. When he returned to the dugout, there were celebratory body slams and high fives with his teammates.
Chapman is the only pitcher in postseason history to allow a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later with his team facing elimination multiple times. He gave up José Altuve's game-ending drive in Game 6 of last year's ALCS.
Tampa Bay had a $29 million payroll, 28th out of the 30 major league teams, this coronavirus-shortened season, while the Yankees had the third-largest, $84 million. The Rays dominated the regular-season series with the Yankees 8-2 and were the AL's top-seed.
Obituary
Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the New York Yankees become baseball’s perennial champions in the 1950s and ’60s, died Thursday. He was 91.
The team said the Hall of Famer died at his Long Island home in Lake Success, New York, while watching the Yankees in a playoff game. His wife of 69 years, Joan, and family members were with him.
Ford had suffered from the effects of Alzheimer's disease in recent years. His death was the latest this year of a number of baseball greats — Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
Not big and not overpowering, the wily left-hander played in the majors from 1950-67, all with the Yankees, and teamed with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra to win six championships.
Ford won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He would help symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century, when only twice between Ford’s rookie year and 1964 did they fail to make the World Series.
