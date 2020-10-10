Baseball: Brosseau's home run knocks out Yankees

Mike Brosseau hit a dramatic home run off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Friday night in the decisive Game 5 to reach the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 seasons.

The first career postseason homer for the 26-year-old utilityman came after a 10-pitch at-bat against the Yankees’ vaunted, hard-throwing closer, who entered in the seventh inning. Brosseau drove a 100 mph fastball into the left field seats at Petco Park for the Rays' third hit.

Brosseau pumped his fists and hollered “Yes!" as he began his trot. When he returned to the dugout, there were celebratory body slams and high fives with his teammates.

Chapman is the only pitcher in postseason history to allow a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later with his team facing elimination multiple times. He gave up José Altuve's game-ending drive in Game 6 of last year's ALCS.

Tampa Bay had a $29 million payroll, 28th out of the 30 major league teams, this coronavirus-shortened season, while the Yankees had the third-largest, $84 million. The Rays dominated the regular-season series with the Yankees 8-2 and were the AL's top-seed.

