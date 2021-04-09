Baseball: Brewers' Wong tweaks troublesome oblique, could be headed for IL

"The injured list is a possibility but it's not a sure thing," Counsell said. "I think that's the best way to frame it. We're going to give him some time, see how he feels tomorrow and figure out what to do from there."

Losing Wong would deal a hefty blow to an offensive unit that has struggled to produce runs in the first week of the season. He's only hitting .105 after going 0-for-3 Thursday, but his ability to work pitchers for long at-bats has made him the primary leadoff option.

He's also lived up to his billing as an elite defender, making a handful of challenging plays.

"I want to be out there grinding," Wong said. "Things are tough right now. This is what really shows what kind of player you are. This is an injury that I really was not trying to have right now."

Wong's day began with a standing ovation from a Busch Stadium crowd that was saluting his eight-season run with the Cardinals, who declined to pick up his contract option for 2021. He was visibly emotional as he dug in for his first-inning at-bat against Wainwright.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina lingered behind home plate before getting into his crouch to give the crowd a few more minutes to show their appreciation.