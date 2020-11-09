Baseball: Brewers' Williams, Mariners CF Lewis win Rookie of the Year

White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said the team was aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired.

La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol.

La Russa was hired by Chicago in a surprise move after Rick Renteria was let go in what the team insisted was a mutual decision. La Russa, who is friends with team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season.

The Hall of Famer hasn't managed a big league club since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.

La Russa is the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston's Dusty Baker is 71.

• The Los Angeles Dodgers organization has five people that have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s according to figures from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

County health officials say one family member from the organization also has tested positive. The identities of those testing positive have not been released and the team has not commented publicly.