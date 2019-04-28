(SATURDAY'S LATE BOXES)
BREWERS 8, METS 6
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;5;2;3;0;0;0;.284
Yelich rf;4;2;3;2;1;0;.350
Moustakas 2b-3b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.259
Grandal c;4;0;1;1;1;1;.294
Shaw 3b;4;0;0;0;1;2;.194
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Thames 1b;4;0;2;2;1;2;.294
Arcia ss;5;0;1;0;0;1;.225
Woodruff p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.455
a-Aguilar ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.129
Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Braun ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.205
Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Perez 2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.244
Gamel lf;2;3;2;1;2;0;.255
Totals;38;8;14;7;6;11
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McNeil lf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.371
Alonso 1b;5;1;3;3;0;1;.309
Cano 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.270
Conforto rf;4;0;0;0;1;3;.271
Davis 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.279
Nimmo cf;4;0;3;0;0;0;.247
Rosario ss;4;1;2;2;0;0;.263
d'Arnaud c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.087
d-Frazier ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.188
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Syndergaard p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.091
Gsellman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Smith ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.400
Familia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Ramos ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.260
Totals;36;6;12;5;3;13
Milwaukee;102;201;020;—;8;14;1
New York;001;000;410;—;6;12;2
a-struck out for Woodruff in the 6th. b-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. c-walked for Gsellman in the 7th. d-struck out for d'Arnaud in the 8th. e-struck out for Familia in the 8th.
E—Moustakas (1), Alonso (2), Conforto (1). LOB—Milwaukee 9, New York 7. 2B—Gamel (4). HR—Gamel (1), off Syndergaard; Yelich (14), off Syndergaard; Rosario (2), off Wilson; Alonso (9), off Claudio. RBIs—Yelich 2 (34), Moustakas (13), Grandal (12), Thames 2 (16), Gamel (4), Alonso 3 (24), Rosario 2 (15). SB—Yelich (6), Moustakas (1), Grandal (3). CS—Cain (2), McNeil (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 5 (Grandal, Shaw 2, Arcia, Braun); New York 4 (McNeil, Davis, d'Arnaud, Syndergaard). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 14; New York 2 for 12.
Runners moved up—Moustakas, Arcia, Grandal. GIDP—Cain, Cano.
DP—Milwaukee 2 (Grandal, Arcia), (Shaw, Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Woodruff, W, 3-1;5;6;1;1;1;6;87;5.17
Guerra;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;1.29
Wilson;1-3;2;2;2;1;0;9;9.53
Claudio;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;19;4.72
Jeffress;0;2;1;1;1;0;14;2.45
Hader, S, 6-6;2;0;0;0;0;5;20;3.21
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Syndergaard, L, 1-3;5;10;5;5;3;5;100;6.35
Gsellman;2;2;1;1;2;2;37;4.24
Familia;1;2;2;2;1;1;21;6.17
Diaz;1;0;0;0;0;3;13;0.93
Jeffress pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-1, Hader 2-0. HBP—Woodruff (McNeil). WP—Syndergaard, Woodruff, Gsellman, Familia. PB—Grandal (3), d'Arnaud (1).
Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T—3:57. A—40,610 (41,922).
CUBS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 1
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Descalso 2b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.284
Bryant rf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.233
Rizzo 1b;5;3;3;2;0;1;.220
Baez ss;4;2;2;0;1;0;.333
Bote 3b;4;2;2;5;0;0;.296
Heyward cf;3;0;1;1;2;0;.329
Davis c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Schwarber lf;4;0;2;0;0;2;.224
Darvish p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000
a-Zagunis ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Ryan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Webster p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;37;9;12;8;4;7
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dyson cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.317
Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.283
Peralta lf;3;1;1;1;1;2;.333
Jones rf;1;0;0;0;1;1;.314
Swihart rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.189
Walker 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.312
Marte 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.245
Vargas 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.205
Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.260
Murphy c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Godley p;0;0;0;0;1;0;.273
Koch p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
b-Flores ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.219
Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Joseph p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.154
Totals;29;1;2;1;4;10
Chicago;005;020;200;—;9;12;1
Arizona;000;001;000;—;1;2;0
a-struck out for Darvish in the 7th. b-grounded out for Koch in the 7th.
E—Bote (3). LOB—Chicago 6, Arizona 6. 2B—Bryant (9), Rizzo 2 (5), Baez (7), Schwarber 2 (4), Escobar (7). HR—Bote (2), off Godley; Bote (3), off Koch; Rizzo (5), off Koch; Peralta (4), off Darvish. RBIs—Rizzo 2 (16), Bote 5 (14), Heyward (15), Peralta (19). SB—Heyward (4), Marte (3).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Bryant, Davis, Zagunis); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Marte 2, Ahmed). RISP—Chicago 4 for 12; Arizona 0 for 4.
GIDP—Ahmed.
DP—Chicago 1 (Bote, Descalso, Rizzo).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Darvish, W, 2-3;6;2;1;1;4;8;110;5.02
Ryan;2;0;0;0;0;2;20;1.80
Webster;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.70
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Godley, L, 1-2;2;2-3;4;5;5;4;3;69;7.58
Koch;4;1-3;8;4;4;0;4;75;9.15
Bradley;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;1.64
Joseph;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Koch 1-0. HBP—Darvish (Jones), Koch (Bote).
T—3:05. A—27,793 (48,519).
