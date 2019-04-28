(SATURDAY'S LATE BOXES)

BREWERS 8, METS 6

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;5;2;3;0;0;0;.284

Yelich rf;4;2;3;2;1;0;.350

Moustakas 2b-3b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.259

Grandal c;4;0;1;1;1;1;.294

Shaw 3b;4;0;0;0;1;2;.194

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Thames 1b;4;0;2;2;1;2;.294

Arcia ss;5;0;1;0;0;1;.225

Woodruff p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.455

a-Aguilar ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.129

Guerra p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Braun ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.205

Wilson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Claudio p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Perez 2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.244

Gamel lf;2;3;2;1;2;0;.255

Totals;38;8;14;7;6;11

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McNeil lf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.371

Alonso 1b;5;1;3;3;0;1;.309

Cano 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.270

Conforto rf;4;0;0;0;1;3;.271

Davis 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.279

Nimmo cf;4;0;3;0;0;0;.247

Rosario ss;4;1;2;2;0;0;.263

d'Arnaud c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.087

d-Frazier ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.188

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Syndergaard p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.091

Gsellman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Smith ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.400

Familia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Ramos ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.260

Totals;36;6;12;5;3;13

Milwaukee;102;201;020;—;8;14;1

New York;001;000;410;—;6;12;2

a-struck out for Woodruff in the 6th. b-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. c-walked for Gsellman in the 7th. d-struck out for d'Arnaud in the 8th. e-struck out for Familia in the 8th.

E—Moustakas (1), Alonso (2), Conforto (1). LOB—Milwaukee 9, New York 7. 2B—Gamel (4). HR—Gamel (1), off Syndergaard; Yelich (14), off Syndergaard; Rosario (2), off Wilson; Alonso (9), off Claudio. RBIs—Yelich 2 (34), Moustakas (13), Grandal (12), Thames 2 (16), Gamel (4), Alonso 3 (24), Rosario 2 (15). SB—Yelich (6), Moustakas (1), Grandal (3). CS—Cain (2), McNeil (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 5 (Grandal, Shaw 2, Arcia, Braun); New York 4 (McNeil, Davis, d'Arnaud, Syndergaard). RISP—Milwaukee 3 for 14; New York 2 for 12.

Runners moved up—Moustakas, Arcia, Grandal. GIDP—Cain, Cano.

DP—Milwaukee 2 (Grandal, Arcia), (Shaw, Arcia, Thames); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Woodruff, W, 3-1;5;6;1;1;1;6;87;5.17

Guerra;1;0;0;0;0;1;15;1.29

Wilson;1-3;2;2;2;1;0;9;9.53

Claudio;2-3;2;2;2;0;1;19;4.72

Jeffress;0;2;1;1;1;0;14;2.45

Hader, S, 6-6;2;0;0;0;0;5;20;3.21

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Syndergaard, L, 1-3;5;10;5;5;3;5;100;6.35

Gsellman;2;2;1;1;2;2;37;4.24

Familia;1;2;2;2;1;1;21;6.17

Diaz;1;0;0;0;0;3;13;0.93

Jeffress pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Claudio 1-1, Hader 2-0. HBP—Woodruff (McNeil). WP—Syndergaard, Woodruff, Gsellman, Familia. PB—Grandal (3), d'Arnaud (1).

Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T—3:57. A—40,610 (41,922).

CUBS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 1

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Descalso 2b;4;1;1;0;1;0;.284

Bryant rf;5;1;1;0;0;0;.233

Rizzo 1b;5;3;3;2;0;1;.220

Baez ss;4;2;2;0;1;0;.333

Bote 3b;4;2;2;5;0;0;.296

Heyward cf;3;0;1;1;2;0;.329

Davis c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Schwarber lf;4;0;2;0;0;2;.224

Darvish p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.000

a-Zagunis ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Ryan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Webster p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;37;9;12;8;4;7

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dyson cf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.317

Escobar 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.283

Peralta lf;3;1;1;1;1;2;.333

Jones rf;1;0;0;0;1;1;.314

Swihart rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.189

Walker 1b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.312

Marte 2b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.245

Vargas 2b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.205

Ahmed ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.260

Murphy c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Godley p;0;0;0;0;1;0;.273

Koch p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

b-Flores ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.219

Bradley p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Joseph p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.154

Totals;29;1;2;1;4;10

Chicago;005;020;200;—;9;12;1

Arizona;000;001;000;—;1;2;0

a-struck out for Darvish in the 7th. b-grounded out for Koch in the 7th.

E—Bote (3). LOB—Chicago 6, Arizona 6. 2B—Bryant (9), Rizzo 2 (5), Baez (7), Schwarber 2 (4), Escobar (7). HR—Bote (2), off Godley; Bote (3), off Koch; Rizzo (5), off Koch; Peralta (4), off Darvish. RBIs—Rizzo 2 (16), Bote 5 (14), Heyward (15), Peralta (19). SB—Heyward (4), Marte (3).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 3 (Bryant, Davis, Zagunis); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Marte 2, Ahmed). RISP—Chicago 4 for 12; Arizona 0 for 4.

GIDP—Ahmed.

DP—Chicago 1 (Bote, Descalso, Rizzo).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Darvish, W, 2-3;6;2;1;1;4;8;110;5.02

Ryan;2;0;0;0;0;2;20;1.80

Webster;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;4.70

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Godley, L, 1-2;2;2-3;4;5;5;4;3;69;7.58

Koch;4;1-3;8;4;4;0;4;75;9.15

Bradley;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;1.64

Joseph;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Koch 1-0. HBP—Darvish (Jones), Koch (Bote).

T—3:05. A—27,793 (48,519).

