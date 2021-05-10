Baseball: Boorish baseball has become the norm, not the exception, in today's game

The Reds weren't exactly contrite over the whole thing, tweeting out a video in which reliever Amir Garrett said, "I want everybody to think that Cincinnati Reds is like the cockiest team ever. We're some bat-flipping, showboating, son-of-a-guns. I want everybody to know that."

I guess it's better than knowing that, at the weekend, they'd have been in the National League Central basement if it weren't for the Pirates.

Perhaps you also missed the ridiculous spasms of Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, who fanned Mets outfielder Dominic Smith to end an inning, but rather than simply walk to the dugout, he screamed at Smith and began taunting him, whereupon both parties waited until teammates got between them to start another round of the baseball Hokey Pokey.

This isn't to suggest there aren't parts of the game that are truly dangerous right now, particularly with pitchers trying to control velocities up to and beyond 100. And failing. Philadelphia superstar Bryce Harper took a 97 mph pitch right in the cheekbone last week from Cardinals lefty Genesis Cabrera (Harper was OK, somehow), and Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings was hit on the lips by Cardinals righty Carlos Martinez. (Also OK, somehow).

I've been watching baseball pretty diligently since 1961, and I've never seen anyone hit on the lips.