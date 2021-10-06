Baseball: Bogaerts, Red Sox dent Cole, beat Yanks 6-2 in AL wild card

"Guys are crushed," New York manager Aaron Boone said. "The ending is really cruel. But there's nothing better than competing for something meaningful."

A year after baseball took its postseason into neutral site bubbles to protect against the pandemic, a sellout crowd of 38,324 -- the biggest at Fenway Park since the 2018 World Series — filled the old yard to rekindle one of the sport's most passionate rivalries. Enough Yankee fans were among them to fuel a raucous back-and-forth of insulting chants.

"The Bogaerts homer in the first inning — I mean, talk about a pop. And, you know, the crowd went nuts, and you feed off that energy," Schwarber said. "You thrive for that, and Red Sox nation brought it tonight. We needed it, and you can't say enough about the crowd."

It was the fifth playoff matchup between the longtime foes, with Boston taking a 3-2 edge. That doesn't count the 1978 AL East tiebreaker -- technically regular season Game No. 163 -- that the Yankees won thanks to Bucky Dent's homer into the net above the Green Monster.

Boone was a New York third baseman when added to the heartbreak with his 11th-inning walk-off homer in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series.

The Red Sox haven't lost to them since.