Baseball: Bieber banged around in first spring start

Bieber coasted through the first against Kansas City, retiring the Royals in order with former Indians first baseman Carlos Santana hitting a grounder for the final out with an uncharacteristic first-pitch swing.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘What’s wrong with you? You never do that,’” Bieber said. “He looked back and said, ‘spring training, bro.’ He was trying to punk me, that’s for sure.”

In the second, Jorge Soler and Michael Taylor singled before Emmanuel Rivera delivered a two-run double to center. Bieber bounced back with a pair of strikeouts, but Nick Heath hit a single to put the Royals up 3-0.

Bieber has prided himself on pitching deep into games, but he got away from that some last season while trying to be too perfect.

“That’s really my identity,” he said. “At the end of the day that’s something I’ve really relied on and held close to my center for me for a long time as a pitcher is just being able to go deep into ballgames and eat up innings.