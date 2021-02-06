Baseball: Astros, Correa agree to new deal

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros settled their arbitration case Saturday, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million.
Correa had asked for $12.5 million and the Astros had offered $9.75 million.
The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2,962,963 during the pandemic-shortened season.
Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 58 games last year, then excelled in the postseason. He hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 13 playoff games as Houston came within one win of reaching the World Series.
BRAVES: Marcell Ozuna is returning to Atlanta, with or without the designated hitter.
The Braves reclaimed Ozuna's power bat for the middle of their lineup by signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year contract.
The 30-year-old Ozuna signed an $18 million, one-year free agent deal with Atlanta last year, and then put together his best offensive season during the pandemic-shortened campaign. He batted .338 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs, narrowly missing out on a Triple Crown. He started all 60 games, posting a career-best 1.067 OPS and finishing sixth in NL MVP voting.
CUBS: Chicago announced one-year deals for pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin.
The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.
Chafin finished last season with Chicago after he was acquired in an Aug. 31 trade with Arizona. The lefty reliever went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four appearances with the Cubs.
The Cubs also claimed infielder Sergio Alcántara off waivers from the Tigers and designated infielder Max Schrock for assignment .
TIGERS: Second baseman Jonathan Schoop is staying with Detroit, agreeing to a one-year contract.
The 29-year-old hit .278 with eight home runs in the abbreviated 2020 season. He hit at least 21 home runs each of the previous four years.
Schoop played exclusively at second base for the Tigers last year, and in 2019 for the Twins. He has, however, played a little bit at shortstop and third base during his career — and he indicated that new Detroit manager AJ Hinch is open to moving him around.
Schoop also has familiarity with Scott Coolbaugh, Detroit's hitting coach.
Detroit designated outfielder Travis Demeritte for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Schoop.