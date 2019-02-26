Nolan Arenado likes where he’s at and the direction the Colorado Rockies are headed.
So he’s staying put. For possibly a long, long time. And for a chance to finish what this team has been brewing.
The All-Star third baseman agreed to a $260 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Arenado’s agreement includes a provision that allows him to opt out after three years and become a free agent.
If the deal is finalized, Arenado’s $32.5 million average annual value would be the second-highest in baseball history behind the $34.42 million for pitcher Zack Greinke in a $206.5 million contract with Arizona that began in 2016. Arenado’s deal would replace a $26 million, one-year contract he agreed to Jan. 31.
Arenado, who turns 28 on April 16, was on track to be eligible for free agency after this season. But there’s comfort in remaining at Coors Field, especially in these uncertain days of free agency that have seen Manny Machado unsigned until last week and Bryce Harper still searching for a team with exhibition games underway.
Known for his big bat and his highlight-reel plays at third, Arenado has been the face of the franchise for years. He’s earned a Gold Glove in each of his six major league seasons. A second-round pick by the Rockies in the 2009 amateur draft, Arenado is a career .291 hitter with 186 home runs, 616 RBIs and an .886 OPS.
In 2018, Arenado batted .297 with an NL-leading 38 homers last season, finishing third in MVP voting.
CARDINALS: Three days after being announced as the Cardinals opening-day starter, Miles Mikolas agreed to stay in St. Louis much longer.
St. Louis and the All-Star right-hander agreed to a $68 million, four-year contract covering 2020-23, a deal that raises his pay to $75.5 million over the next five seasons.
Mikolas returned from three seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Central League and tied for the NL lead in wins, going 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA.
CUBS: Yu Darvish walked off the mound after a bunch of walks, yet wasn’t worried. After a rocky first season for the Chicago Cubs full of injuries, he felt fine.
Darvish walked four in 1⅓ innings against Arizona and didn’t give up a hit in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss. It was his first time facing major league hitters since May — his last minor league rehab outing came in August and he had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in September.
Darvish threw 36 pitches, only 17 for strikes. But he hit 96 mph with a fastball, a significant jump from his final outing in the minors last year.
For the Cubs, Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez each doubled.
Wilmer Flores doubled and drove in three runs for Arizona. Starter Zack Godley was roughed up, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks while recording just two outs.
PADRES 3, BREWERS 1: Highly touted Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer for San Diego. Chris Paddack struck out four in a two-inning start.
Zach Davies threw two hitless innings for Milwaukee and Mike Moustakas doubled.
WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS (SS) 7: Already pleased with his leadership in the clubhouse since acquiring him in a trade with Cleveland, the Chicago saw Yonder Alonso’s power when he hit a two-run homer and a double.
Hunter Dozier and M.J. Melendez each homered for the Royals.
METS: New York is missing a pair of injured infielders, and the calendar hasn’t even reached March.
Third baseman Todd Frazier injured his left oblique muscle and will return to New York for a cortisone injection, the second Mets infielder to get hurt at spring training after fellow infielder Jed Lowrie.
The 33-year-old Frazier had an MRI that revealed the injury.
Frazier hit 18 homers and drove in 59 runs in 115 games last year, when he went on the disabled list for the first two times in his big league career. He was out from May 8 to June 2 with a left hamstring strain and from July 9 to Aug. 2 with a left ribcage muscle strain.
ANGELS: Longtime player and coach Bobby Knoop has announced his retirement after 53 years in baseball.
The 80-year-old Knoop was one of Los Angeles’ first recognizable figures, earning the club’s MVP award four times in its inaugural decade. The second baseman played for the Angels from 1964-69, making an All-Star team and winning three Gold Glove Awards as part of a double-play duo with Jim Fregosi.
Knoop later worked for Los Angeles as a minor league manager, big league base coach and an interim manager for two games in 1994.
