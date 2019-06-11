-

-

-

-

High school

QUARTERFINAL

Burlington 3, Green Bay Preble 0

Burlington;003;000;0;—;3;4;1

Preble;000;000;0;—;0;2;3

WP—Krause. LP—Wagner. RBI—Krause, Turzenski.

SEMIFINAL

Sun Prairie 6, Burlington 1

Burlington;010;000;0;—;1;7;1

Sun Prairie;320;001;0;—;6;7;1

WP—Knorr. LP—Turzenski.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments