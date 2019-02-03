REMAINING FREE AGENTS
Remaining free agents
NEW YORK (AP) — The 94 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.
BOSTON (2) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b.
CHICAGO (3) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; James Shields, rhp.
CLEVELAND (4) — Melky Cabrera; of; Brandon Guyer, of; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.
HOUSTON (5) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Tony Sipp, lhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alcides Escobar, ss.
LOS ANGELES (5) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,
MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,
NEW YORK (1) — Adeiny Hechavarria, ss.
OAKLAND (3) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of.
SEATTLE (5) — Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.
TEXAS (4) — Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c.
TORONTO (1) —Tyler Clippard, rhp,
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (5) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Jake Diekman, lhp; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.
ATLANTA (6) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c.
CHICAGO (3) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Bobby Wilson, c,
COLORADO (4) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; Gerardo Parra, of.
LOS ANGELES (4) — John Axford, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.
MILWAUKEE (3) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Mike Moustakas, 3b.
NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Jose Bautista, of; Aaron Loup, lhp.
PITTSBURGH (1) — Josh Harrison, 2b.
ST. LOUIS (2) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Gregor Blanco, of; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.
WASHINGTON (7) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.
