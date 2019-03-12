CUBS: Nearly 17 seasons after signing a $1 million bonus from the Cubs as the 32nd pick in the 2002 draft — and subsequently undergoing Tommy John surgery and control problems, leading to his release from organized baseball in 2008 — Luke Hagerty is attempting arguably one of the most remarkable comebacks in Major League Baseball history.
Hagerty, 37, never has pitched above high Class A, and he last played in 2008, when he allowed 15 hits and walked 16 in 13⅓ innings for the now-defunct Schaumburg Flyers of the independent Frontier League.
But thanks to an investment in sports science and the rediscovery of a 97-mph fastball, Hagerty is determined to resume his path to the majors and help the Cubs regain their investment — albeit under a different ownership group.
“That’s the ultimate plan,” Hagerty said Tuesday. “That’s what we’re working toward.”
Hagerty is sidelined by a sore flexor tendon in his left elbow, and while he and the Cubs are proceeding with caution — he hopes to resume playing catch this weekend at minor-league camp — the former Ball State standout promises his comeback attempt isn’t a gimmick.
“I’m not here to waste anyone’s time,” Hagerty said. “I respect everyone’s time too much to do something like that.
“I don’t want to come in and just throw in there like, ‘Oh, it’s a great story. Let’s have him come in and play around a little bit.’ I don’t want that. I don’t need that. I came back because I feel I can help the team in some way, and that’s what I want to do and why I’m here. That’s my only goal.”
The road back started only after Hagerty enrolled in Arizona State’s College of Health Solutions, earned his strength and conditioning certificate in the Phoenix area, started his own company — X2 Athletic Performance — and worked with prospective major-league players to maximize their skills.
But there was a noticeable transformation.
“He did this to help others train to throw and help other kids,” said Tom Held, Hagerty’s coach at Defiance High School in Ohio. “He would work with younger kids, and they’d tell him, ‘You’re better than we are.’ ”
Held was aware of Hagerty’s intent to make a comeback last fall.
“But four years ago we thought he should have been given a shot,” Held said. “He has a brilliant mind. He’s going to take training for players (in their) mid-30s without steroids to another level.
“He knew about Rapsodo (an advanced tracking monitor) and spin rates a long time ago. He knew the effects of what a pitch can do with finger pressure. He’s ahead of Major League Baseball in these departments.”
