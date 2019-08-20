MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Gibson made a mistake, and José Abreu was ready.
Abreu hit a towering three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run second inning, helping Iván Nova and the White Sox beat the Twins 6-4 on Monday night.
Minnesota returned home after a 5-1 road trip helped re-establish its control of the AL Central. But the loss to Chicago trimmed the Twins’ advantage in the division to two games over idle Cleveland.
“In this case, I picked the wrong time to not execute a pitch,” Gibson said. “When I look back at how many pitches I executed and where my stuff was, it’s one of those weird nights where I felt like I threw the ball pretty well and unfortunately got beat by the wrong guy at the wrong time.”
Nova (9-9) allowed 10 hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with both runs scoring among Minnesota’s first three batters of the game.
Nova improved to 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his last six starts. Alex Colomé worked a rocky ninth for his 24th save in 25 chances.
“This was one of the best games I pitched the whole year,” Nova said. “Guys might say, ‘Why?’ The way that I was throwing the first two innings it felt like I didn’t have my best stuff. I was able to get to the sixth and only give up two runs. They got 10 hits, and to be able to keep them to two runs with a lineup like this it’s a lot of hard work.”
Abreu connected for his 27th homer, driving a Gibson offering deep to the second deck above the bullpens in left-center field.
Jorge Polanco hit his 18th homer for Minnesota, which leads the league with 241 homers and has an extra-base hit in 79 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in team history.
Gibson (11-6) surrendered five runs in 6⅔ innings.
Eddie Rosario hit an RBI single in the ninth, but Colomé struck out Miguel Sanó with two runners on to end the game.
“I didn’t see anything wrong with the at bats we took tonight,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Sometimes you put them on and don’t bring them in when you need to. It’s tough, it’s frustrating. But I thought the quality of the at-bats were good.”
Chicago got a run in the seventh when Tim Anderson scored on Yolmer Sánchez’s suicide squeeze on an 0-2 count.
“We gambled, it worked, we tacked on the run, and it was pretty exciting,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.
