Baseball: 2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires

"It was pretty crazy how it happened," Zimmermann said. "I was basically retired for a couple hours when they gave me a call and say they needed some help so I came down, gave them a few innings and tried to bridge the gap because they had a lot of IL guys. I knew I wouldn't be there long, but I wanted to be able to help them out and have those other guys get healthy. At this point, there's a lot of them getting healthier and ready to come back."

Zimmermann's greatest success came with Washington, where his rise coincided with the Nationals' emergence from perennial last-place team to regular playoff participant.

The Nationals were producing their second straight season of 100-plus losses when Zimmermann broke into the majors in 2009. He was a key part of Washington's rotation when the Nationals won NL East titles in 2012 and 2014.

"To be able to turn that around and have some winning ballclubs and go to the playoffs a few times is something I'll never forget," Zimmermann said.