Barry's absence adds to drama

“It’s a big challenge. You have to balance out being aggressive in your rush but also making sure that you’re not too aggressive,” defensive end Dean Lowry said. “If he finds a hole, he’s going to scramble and he’ll gash you. Just make sure we know where he’s at, collapsing the pocket. Because when he gets time back there and he can scramble, he’s at his best. That’s a big challenge for us facing a guy like that.”

Added safety Adrian Amos: “Kyler Murray is probably a little bit faster than (Heinicke). That’s something that we have to stop. That’s something that we have to be aware of, in the back end, for extended plays. When you’ve got a mobile quarterback like that, there’s going to be plays when he gets loose, there’s going to be plays when he gets outside the pocket. It’s up to us to contain him as best we can and then eliminate those big plays.”

3. Bobby's back

Before Sunday’s win over Washington, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan had just 11 receptions for 92 yards on the season. After his four catches for 63 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown, Tonyan — a year removed from catching 11 touchdown passes and being one of the NFC’s biggest Pro Bowl snubs — appears to be back after having limited opportunities earlier in the year.