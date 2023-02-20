LAKE GENEVA — The Southern Lakes Area Country Gentlemen and Ladies will present its 45th annual show, "Sound Celebration on the Hill," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Chapel on the Hill performing Arts Center, N2490 Cisco Road.

The chorus was founded in 1976 as a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society (previously known as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America).

The mixed chorus and quartets will sing traditional barbershop, doo wop and modern songs.