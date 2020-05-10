Barbara Lockhart became interested in nursing while watching her mother

Q: What are some of the lessons people should take away from this coronavirus pandemic?

A: I am not sure I can answer what others should take away from the pandemic that we are currently in. However, I can share what has impacted me the most and that is to remember the important things in life. Cherish every moment as there are no guarantees, and to be there for others. We have been given an opportunity in some sense to just slow down and be together. Life is precious and we are all so very blessed.

Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?

A: Over the years I have had many favorite memories so it’s really hard to pin down just one. I can share that what I miss most about working in labor and delivery is the moment right at delivery. When you see a new life coming into the world and taking a first breath…that is amazing. It’s so powerful and reminds me of how faithful our God is.

Q: Where were you educated?

A: I graduated from Gateway Technical School in 1995 with my associate degree in nursing and later graduated from Grand Canyon University with my bachelor of science degree.