Barbara Lockhart became interested in nursing while watching her mother

Barbara Lockhart became interested in nursing when she was young, watching her mother, who was a certified nursing assistant, and hearing the kind words residents spoke of the care her mother provided.
“I remember as a young teen cleaning at Siena Center where my mother worked. The residents there would always tell me how much they loved my mother, how kind and gentle she was,” said Lockhart, who lives in Mount Pleasant.
“I would watch her hold their hands and just talk with them. She wanted them to know they were important. She was very passionate about her responsibilities and that is how I want others to think of me.”
Lockhart is now a clinical manager at the Racine branch of Ascension at Home. Ascension At Home delivers compassionate, personalized care to patients where they are most comfortable — in their homes. She has worked for Ascension, previously Wheaton Franciscan, for 24 years. She worked in the women and infants, labor and delivery and NICU area of the hospital for 14 years, before moving into the home health care field.
Q: How did you become interested in nursing?
A: I have always loved helping people and especially always loved to be around children. High school is when I really started to think about becoming a nurse. I really wanted to work with new moms and their babies, being able to be a part of one of life’s most precious times.
Q: What are some of the lessons people should take away from this coronavirus pandemic?
A: I am not sure I can answer what others should take away from the pandemic that we are currently in. However, I can share what has impacted me the most and that is to remember the important things in life. Cherish every moment as there are no guarantees, and to be there for others. We have been given an opportunity in some sense to just slow down and be together. Life is precious and we are all so very blessed.
Q: What is your favorite nursing memory?
A: Over the years I have had many favorite memories so it’s really hard to pin down just one. I can share that what I miss most about working in labor and delivery is the moment right at delivery. When you see a new life coming into the world and taking a first breath…that is amazing. It’s so powerful and reminds me of how faithful our God is.
Q: Where were you educated?
A: I graduated from Gateway Technical School in 1995 with my associate degree in nursing and later graduated from Grand Canyon University with my bachelor of science degree.
Q: What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?
A: I do not really have a favorite quote on nursing, but what I believe and always try to remember is to be the type of nurse I would want caring for my family…making sure everyone knows they are important and someone cares.
