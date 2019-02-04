BERLIN — A Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold at auction is going on display in Germany.
The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said Monday that "Girl with Balloon," which self-destructed last year after an unidentified European collector successfully bid $1.4 million at a Sotheby's auction, will be shown from Feb. 5 through March 3.
The painting, retitled "Love is in the Bin" after the shredding, will then be moved to the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum on permanent loan.
"Girl With Balloon," which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.