Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Small company stocks surged, driving the Russell 2000 index up 19.56 points, or 1.3%, to 1,487.51. Indexes in Europe and Asia closed higher.

Treasury yields were mostly lower and the price of gold rose 1.5%, signs of continuing caution in the market.

After following up a 20% drop in the first three months of the year with a nearly 20% gain over the April-June quarter, Wall Street has continued its winning ways so far in July. The S&P 500 has notched a weekly gain the past three weeks as investors cheered improvements in hiring, retail sales and other parts of the economy, along with rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to support markets and expectations that Washington will deliver more financial aid to help Americans weather the economic downturn have been key in keeping markets mostly pushing higher since stocks plunged in March.

The overall S&P 500 index has rallied back to within 3.9% of its record set in February and is back to where it was in early June.

Still, worries remain that the rise of coronavirus counts across much of the country will derail efforts to reopen businesses shut down due to the pandemic. That’s why Wall Street is betting on Washington to deliver another trillion-dollar round of economic aid.