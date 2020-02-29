Bane is a real pain to Baylor

Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU's tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs upended No. 2 Baylor 75-72 on Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas.
Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left. That was part of a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.
Baylor (25-3, 14-2) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is still in contention for its first Big 12 title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.
PJ Fuller added 21 points for the Horned Frogs, while Jaire Grayer had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Butler and Freddie Gillespie both had 18 points while MaCio Teague had 13 for Baylor, the highest-ranked team to visit TCU since then-No. 1 Kansas in December 2003 before the Frogs were in the Big 12. Gillespie also had 17 rebounds.
TCU was up 68-55 after Fuller made two free throws with 1:19 left, though Gillespie's layup with nine seconds left cut the margin to three in the final 10 seconds before Diante Smith made two clinching free throws for the Frogs.
The Frogs were down by as many as 12 points in the second half, but shot 76.2% (16 of 21) from the field while scoring 54 points over the final 20 minutes.
KANSAS 62, KANSAS STATE 58: Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help Kansas absorb the loss of bruising center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches, and the Jayhawks held on down the stretch for a victory at Manhattan, Kan., that gave them sole possession of first place in the Big 12.
It was even better for the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) when No. 2 Baylor lost to TCU to give them a one-game lead in the league.
Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes. David McCormack came off the bench to score nine points in his place, helping Kansas (26-3, 15-1) edge closer to clinching at least a share of another Big 12 championship.
Kansas State is 9-20 and 2-14 in the league.
PROVIDENCE 58, No. 12 VILLANOVA 54: Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off Villanova at Philadelphia.
The Friars (17-12, 10-6 Big East) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season -- which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston - to aid their tournament chances.
"We had a few bad losses early on in the year and we had to redeem ourselves," Pipkins said.
The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season and were never really in it, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a victory.
No. 18 IOWA 77, No. 16 PENN STATE 68: Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as Iowa pulled away in the second half for a victory over the Nittany Lions.
He extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza's 14th double-double of the season.
But Garza struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field. He was 8 of 12 from the field in the second half.
Garza had nine points in the Hawkeyes’ 18-6 run to start the second half. Iowa closed the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 35-34 halftime lead.
It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten).