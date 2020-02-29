Bane is a real pain to Baylor

The Friars (17-12, 10-6 Big East) boosted their NCAA Tournament resume with a win in Philly where they led for the balance of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season -- which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston - to aid their tournament chances.

"We had a few bad losses early on in the year and we had to redeem ourselves," Pipkins said.

The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season and were never really in it, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a victory.

No. 18 IOWA 77, No. 16 PENN STATE 68: Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as Iowa pulled away in the second half for a victory over the Nittany Lions.

He extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza's 14th double-double of the season.

But Garza struggled in the first half, going 3 of 16 from the field. He was 8 of 12 from the field in the second half.