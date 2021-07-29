Contact is Chris at Chris@frickeville.com Bamboo female Born August 2020 Venus female Born January 2021 Wheat Thin female Born March... View on PetFinder
“The complete review will take some time, but I have reviewed portions of the body-worn camera video,” CPD Chief Christopher Botsch wrote. “Please keep in mind that the cellphone video that is circulating depicts only a small portion of the entire encounter; whereas, all available video may provide more context."
RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly asked a child under the age of 13 for underwear pictures and allegedly had 221 images of child pornogr…
A circuit court commissioner tossed a case for lack of evidence, but the defense argued the defendant's actions were protected by the First Amendment.
RAYMOND — A Franksville woman involved in a car accident was allegedly driving while drunk and had an infant child in her car.
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
RACINE — Two men allegedly nearly struck a vehicle while fleeing from the police and threw a firearm out the window of the vehicle.
The crash happened about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck, authorities said.
CALEDONIA — Racine County is proposing another possible location for its Youth Development and Care Center, a “state-of-the-art” juvenile dete…
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
