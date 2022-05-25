RACINE — The Ballyhoo at the Zoo fine art fair presented by the Racine Arts Council will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Dozens of artists will be be in attendance including DL Fenn (hand-blown glass), Don Vander Leest (watercolors), Luci Haas (pottery), Rick Reinders (photography) and Fay Liberty (fiber arts).

Artists will display pottery, jewelry, blacksmithing, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, and watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings.

An addition to this year’s art fair is a collaboration with Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum. On Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., RAM on the Road, will sponsor a free take-home art activity for families.

Music will be provided by Dulcimer and Stuff of Brookfield at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mark Paffrath, Racine’s own folk singer, will perform from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A reduced $4 zoo entrance fee will be offered each day. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0