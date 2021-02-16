Ballyhoo at the Zoo replaces MSAF

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council will be hosting Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Formerly the Monument Square Art Festival (MSAF), RAC will continue to present one of Wisconsin's oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs, presenting over 60 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety of media.

To accommodate new social distancing requirements, but without sacrificing patron attendance or the unique ambiance of the event, it was decided to change the location of the event. Not only does the Racine Zoo offer additional space to present a safer event, it connects the art fair to one of Racine’s most popular and well-visited attractions.

The Racine Zoo offers large grassy areas for booth space and wide walkways that allow socially-distanced setup for artists and visiting patrons.