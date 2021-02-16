Ballyhoo at the Zoo replaces MSAF

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council will be hosting Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Formerly the Monument Square Art Festival (MSAF), RAC will continue to present one of Wisconsin's oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs, presenting over 60 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety of media.
To accommodate new social distancing requirements, but without sacrificing patron attendance or the unique ambiance of the event, it was decided to change the location of the event. Not only does the Racine Zoo offer additional space to present a safer event, it connects the art fair to one of Racine’s most popular and well-visited attractions.
The Racine Zoo offers large grassy areas for booth space and wide walkways that allow socially-distanced setup for artists and visiting patrons.
Also new this year is a collaboration with Racine Heritage Museum highlighting Racine’s heritage of innovation with two locally designed and engineered cars. The 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, a 67Hp, 6-cylinder, wood-framed coupe, was marketed as a luxury option with upscale interior appointments and a door that opened into the boot where golf clubs could be stowed and retrieved. The 1927 Case Model Y Touring Car will also be on display. Case continued its auto line under the Case brand until 1927. These cars will exemplify Racine’s creativity and innovation and will be the ideal complement to the inventive art being offered at the fair.
For more about the Racine Arts Council and its work, go to racineartscouncil.org or contact Kathi Wilson via email at director@racineartscouncil.org.
