Ballyhoo at the Zoo debuts June 5-6 at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council will host the first Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Formerly the Monument Square Art Festival, RAC plans to continue to present one of Wisconsin's oldest juried fine art fairs. Forty artists from around the country will exhibit works in a variety of media.
The event moved to the Racine Zoo to accommodate new social distancing requirements but without sacrificing patron attendance or the unique ambiance of the event. The zoo offers large grassy areas for booth space with a view of Lake Michigan and wide walkways. Not only does the new location provide additional space to present a safer event, it connects the art fair to one of Racine’s most popular and well-visited attractions.
The art
RAC local artist Bill Reid will bring wit and creativity with his metal sculptures, Luci Hass will show her pottery, local artist Tammy Easton will feature mosaics and Barb Mason will bring her Bobbi Kahn jewelry designs. Don Vander Leest will be at the fair for the 50th time showcasing his paintings of Racine’s finest architecture. Attendees can browse the artist booths and find gems from glass, photography, fabric to pen and ink drawings. They can meet Paul Wiegel from Madison, a street poet who will graciously create a poem for patrons on his 1957 Smith Corona manual typewriter. Visitors can also enjoy the Racine Zoo animal exhibits.
New collaborations
New this year is a collaboration with the Racine Heritage Museum, highlighting Racine’s heritage of innovation with two locally designed and engineered cars. The 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, a 67Hp, 6-cylinder, wood-framed coupe, was marketed as a luxury option with upscale interior appointments and a door that opened into the boot where golf clubs could be stowed and retrieved. The 1927 Case Model Y Touring Car will also be on display. Case continued its auto line under the Case brand until 1927. These cars will exemplify Racine’s creativity and innovation and will be the ideal complement to the inventive art being offered at the fair.
A nonprofit booth will be featured where visitors can pick up information about Spectrum School of Art, Choral Arts Society, Racine Theatre Guild, and what is going on with the Racine Art Guild and the Starving Artist Fair. There will be a Preservation Racine booth space to learn more about our historic buildings and items to purchase.
Hours, admission
Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Zoo admission will be $5 for this event. For more about the Racine Arts Council, go to racineartscouncil.org.
