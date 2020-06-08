Ball State coach Whitford started as a manager at UW

When Miller moved on to Arizona in 2009, Whitford came along.

“Sean had a much more holistic view of how to run a program and that really shaped me,” Whitford said. “He and I trusted each other, we’d known each other for so long. He trusted me, I trusted him and was fortunate to be part of eight great years with him with a lot of great runs.”

When the Ball State job opened up, it was appealing to Whitford. He knew the MAC after spending more than a decade at Miami. Plus, he’d seen the program thrive under McCallum, who led Ball State to two NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons from 1993-2000.

Whitford is 107-118 in seven seasons at Ball State. That record needs some context because the Cardinals went a combined 12-48 in Whitford’s first two seasons.

On the plus side, Whitford has posted a pair of 21-win seasons and has led the Cardinals to MAC West Division titles in three of the past five seasons. However, they’re 2-6 in the conference tournament under his watch.

Ball State won four of its final five games of the regular season and was 18-13 when the 2019-20 season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of things I’m proud of and yet the ultimate goal for us is to get to the NCAA tournament,” Whitford said. “We’ve gone from an F to a B, and now we’ve got to get from a B to an A and how we get there, that’s the challenge for us. That’s the thing that I think about all the time is that our level, getting to the NCAA tournament is the Holy Grail and that’s certainly the one thing that we haven’t accomplished that I think about every day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0