Ball State coach Whitford started as a manager at UW

It took 15 minutes as a student-manager with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program for James Whitford to realize he wanted to coach for a living.
That moment back in 1991 set the Madison native on what even he admits is a “unique path” to running a Division I program. Whitford, 48, earlier this spring completed his seventh season in charge at Ball State.
A large chunk of Whitford’s resume is normal: He put in his time as an assistant, going from mid-major program to high-major to blue blood, before getting his chance to take over a team of his own.
What puts Whitford in the minority in the coaching fraternity is that he didn’t play in college and, two years into his time at UW, was in a rut. “My first couple of years of college, I was just a student,” Whitford said last week. “And, like a lot of college students, I had no real direction.”
The turning point came after Whitford’s sophomore year when his father, Bill, a longtime law professor at UW, bumped into his son’s former principal at East High School, Milt McPike. The two discussed how James was at bit of a crossroads, and McPike recommended placing a call to a friend of his, UW assistant coach Ray McCallum. McPike even put in a call on Whitford’s behalf.
The two connected, and Whitford landed a spot as a student-manager. The opportunity was a game-changer for Whitford, who had played basketball at East under John Boyle and Rich Cleveland and quickly realized how much he missed being involved in the sport.
“I knew I loved it,” Whitford said. “It felt right. I felt at home.”
Whitford spent three seasons doing various duties for the Badgers. While he never would have envisioned being a college coach at the time, Whitford started thinking about doing it in high school and tried to soak up every last piece of hoops knowledge he could during practice and games.
Best of all, he’d found a purpose, a direction.
“I was that guy who, if I could make 1/100th of one percent of a difference to the quality of practice,” Whitford said. “I was determined to do it.”
Steve Yoder was UW’s coach when Whitford began as a student-manager, but then came the transition to Stu Jackson and a staff that included McCallum, Stan Van Gundy and Sean Miller.
Miller only spent one season with the Badgers, but that relationship would pay dividends for Whitford down the road. It was Miller who helped Whitford get his first job out of college, as an administrative assistant on Herb Sendek’s staff at Miami (Ohio).
Whitford moved into an assistant role after two seasons when Sendek left for North Carolina State and Charlie Coles took over the RedHawks. Eventually, Miller landed his first head coaching job at Xavier in 2004, and Whitford joined him there the following seasons.
When Miller moved on to Arizona in 2009, Whitford came along.
“Sean had a much more holistic view of how to run a program and that really shaped me,” Whitford said. “He and I trusted each other, we’d known each other for so long. He trusted me, I trusted him and was fortunate to be part of eight great years with him with a lot of great runs.”
When the Ball State job opened up, it was appealing to Whitford. He knew the MAC after spending more than a decade at Miami. Plus, he’d seen the program thrive under McCallum, who led Ball State to two NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons from 1993-2000.
Whitford is 107-118 in seven seasons at Ball State. That record needs some context because the Cardinals went a combined 12-48 in Whitford’s first two seasons.
On the plus side, Whitford has posted a pair of 21-win seasons and has led the Cardinals to MAC West Division titles in three of the past five seasons. However, they’re 2-6 in the conference tournament under his watch.
Ball State won four of its final five games of the regular season and was 18-13 when the 2019-20 season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a lot of things I’m proud of and yet the ultimate goal for us is to get to the NCAA tournament,” Whitford said. “We’ve gone from an F to a B, and now we’ve got to get from a B to an A and how we get there, that’s the challenge for us. That’s the thing that I think about all the time is that our level, getting to the NCAA tournament is the Holy Grail and that’s certainly the one thing that we haven’t accomplished that I think about every day.”
