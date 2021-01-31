Ball has career-high 27 points, Hornets top Bucks 126-114

It was the second straight night the Bucks were victimized by a member of the Ball family. LaMelo’s older brother, Lonzo, scored 27 points on seven 3-pointers on Friday night to lead the Pelicans to a 131-126 victory.

Borrego said he will wait to see how severe Rozier’s ankle injury is before making a decision on if Ball would start Monday night at Miami.

Gordon Hayward added 27 points, Malik Monk had 18 and Cody Zeller chipped in with a career-best 15 rebounds for the Hornets, who beat the Pacers and Bucks on back-to-back nights.

Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. The two-time MVP appeared to bang knees with Miles Bridges with about seven minutes to play but remained in the game.

“I think he kind of just knocked knees, so knee-to-knee,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “He was obviously able to play. We’ll see how he feels in the morning, see how sore he is and hope for the best”

Jrue Holiday had 21 points, and Khris Middleton 18 for the Bucks, They fell to 11-8.

Tip-ins

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was just 10 of 18 from the free throw line.