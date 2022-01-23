Bakhtiari's absence was critical setback

GREEN BAY — The tone in Matt LaFleur’s voice throughout the week was not encouraging.

Every time the Green Bay Packers coach was asked about five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and his readiness for Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, his voice sounded more hopeful or wishful than confident.

Whatever fears LaFleur had during the week about Bakhtiari’s surgically repaired left tackle were realized on Saturday morning, when it became clear that Bakhtiari wasn’t going to be able to go for what wound up being a season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers. And the way the coaches opted to reconfigure the Packers offensive line without “The Big Giraffe” seemingly played a key role in that.

“We were going to try to allow (Bakhtiari) to have the entire time to prove whether or not he could go, and it came to a head this morning,” LaFleur said. “We decided it was probably best if he didn’t play.”

Clearly the Packers had formulated a contingency plan throughout the week if Bakhtiari, who was listed as questionable and did not practice Tuesday or Thursday, was a no-go. But instead of playing Yosh Nijman, who started eight games at left tackle in Bakhtiari’s and Elgton Jenkins’ place during the regular season, the Packers went with two veterans: They played Billy Turner at left tackle and Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Turner, the starting right tackle all season until he suffered his own knee injury against Chicago on Dec. 12, moved to left tackle in the playoffs last year, too, after Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. He played well in an NFC Divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams but struggled — as did veteran backup right tackle Ricky Wagner — in the Packers’ season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kelly, who had taken over for the injured Turner, had played extremely well in his place, which may have been the deciding factor in why the Packers opted to shuffle their line and go with experience. But Nijman had been one of the unsung heroes of the season, and he’d more than held his own when he came in for an injured Jenkins during the Packers’ Week 3 win at San Francisco, keeping 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa at bay.

On Saturday night, though, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under — to use LaFleur’s phrase — “a lot of duress” throughout the game, absorbing five sacks and being repeatedly pressured. Kelly was flagged for a false start penalty in the fourth quarter and was responsible for at least one sack. Turner appeared rusty at times as well.

“We’re always trying to put the best five out there that we think can get the job done to win a football game,” LaFleur said. “I understand that it’s just part of it when you don’t get the results that you want that everything’s going to be second-guessed. Should we have played other guys? Maybe. I don’t know.

“Obviously, when the results don’t go the way you want ‘em to go, then you’re subject to criticism. That’s just the way life is.”

Asked if he’s second-guessing the decision himself, LaFleur replied, “No. I think our coaches do a great job of and having a pretty good handle on what we want to get done and what gives us the best opportunity. When you look at the way Dennis has played this season, he did a damn good job each and every week. I know Aaron felt really comfortable with him. And I think Billy just what he brings to our team is a guy that we definitely wanted out there.

“Yosh — I know he didn’t play — has done an outstanding job when given the opportunity to play this year. These are tough decisions that you have to make. … We didn’t get it done tonight.”

It’s unclear what setbacks Bakhtiari encountered after playing 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit, a cameo appearance that seemed to buoy the hopes and expectations of the offense and Rodgers.

“I just don't think he was feeling great for whatever reason the week after Detroit during the off week,” Rodgers said. “We were hopeful. I think Matt basically gave him all the way 'til (Saturday morning) to try and go. He wanted to mentally, but physically he just couldn't do it on his knee. So disappointing. I love him. He's such a great friend and great player and felt amazing with him out there in Detroit, but he couldn't do it physically, so that's why they pulled him.”

Special teams fails—again

It was probably apropos that the Packers special-teams group only had 10 players on the field — instead of the requisite 11 — for Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired. Having finished last in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings this season, and having made two game-changing mistakes Saturday night it was a fitting end to a horrendous year for the group.

“Yeah, that can’t happen. It’s unacceptable,” LaFleur said. “Again, that’s on me.”

Actually, it’s more on special-teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, whose job likely is in jeopardy given the mistakes that happened all year long—and sprung up again on Saturday night, as the field-goal protection unit allowed Mason Crosby’s 39-yard attempt at the end of the first half to be blocked, and then the punt protection unit committed the game’s biggest sin: Allowing Corey Bojorquez’s punt to be blocked and returned for the game-tying touchdown with 4 minutes 41 seconds left to play.

“It’s extremely disappointing, especially when you look at what happened tonight,” LaFleur said of the special teams, adding of the blocked punt, “You could argue that was the difference in the game.”

Aware of how bad special teams had been all year, Rodgers said that the team had reached the point where it simply hoped the units wouldn’t lose a game. While other problems reared their ugly heads on Saturday night — including Rodgers’ own uninspiring playoff performance — the Packers’ special teams certainly were the most glaring problem.

“We just would like to play even. Make some plays, kind of have a wash in the special teams,” Rodgers said. “That’d be good. But in crucial, critical situations, we had obviously some issues. But offensively, you score 10 points you’re not going to win a lot of those games.”

Back in the mix

Za’Darius Smith announced his presence with authority. Just ask Laken Tomlinson, the poor 49ers offensive lineman who wound up on his backside, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who ended up on his back.

Unfortunately for the Packers, Smith’s final play wasn’t nearly as good as his first one was.

Smith, activated from injured reserve on Friday and playing his first snap of game action since an 18-play cameo appearance in the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the New Orleans Saints, whipped Tomlinson on the 49ers’ first third-down situation of the game: A third-and-12 from the San Francisco 38-yard line. He bull-rushed Tomlinson, overpowered him to the ground, then went past him to sack Garoppolo for a 9-yard loss, leaving the 49ers with a three-and-out punt to show for their first offensive series.

Smith was designated for return from IR last week and took part in practice during both the bye week and on the days leading up to Saturday night’s game. He was one of several key players who returned to action against the 49ers, with cornerback Jaire Alexander (out since Oct. 3 with a shoulder injury) and veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (out since Nov. 14 with a ruptured biceps) both seeing action defensively as well.

Smith finished the night having played 19 snaps, while Alexander played just eight and Mercilus played 12. Alexander appeared in the team’s dime and seven-defensive back packages, and appeared to be shadowing 49ers versatile wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel.

If he was, neither he nor Smith got the job done on perhaps the game’s most important defensive play: A 9-yard Samuel run on third-and-7 from the Green Bay 38-yard line with 1:03 to go. Instead of stopping Samuel short of the first down and forcing the 49ers into a tough decision on whether to kick a 50-yard field goal.

Instead, Samuel eluded Smith and Alexander’s attempts at tackles, broke a coupe other tackles and got the first down. Three plays later, Gould kicked the game-winning field goal.

“I really felt like with Z coming back, with Whitney out there, with Ja out there and the possibility of Dave coming back, that we truly had a Super Bowl-caliber team,” Rodgers said. “In other years, it feels like sometimes you need things to go your way. But that didn’t feel like this season.

“It felt like getting these guys back and the way we were playing on offense and the way we could play on defense with those guys — and obviously they played excellent tonight — you just felt like this was a team that could really win it and didn't need a bunch of things to go their way. We just needed to make the plays in all three phases. (Instead), one of the phases played excellent, but we didn't have a great night (on offense) and obviously special teams didn't either.”

