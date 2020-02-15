Baker to MLB: Tell teams to 'stop the comments' on Astros

"We don't start nothing," Baker said. "This is kind of the slogan of my team: We don't start anything — not intentionally. Guys are going to be getting hit intentionally and unintentionally. If you say you are going to drill somebody and all of the sudden you drill them, you can't say, 'I wasn't trying to hit them,' you know what I mean?"

Houston ace Justin Verlander expects the commissioner's office to severely punish retaliation.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"The game has changed," Verlander said. "I think the commissioner has made it very clear in the past few seasons that throwing a baseball at somebody intentionally isn't an appropriate form of retaliation in the game any longer."

Verlander also said it is "wrong" to speculate that the Astros, specifically Altuve, used buzzers as part of the sign stealing.

"We were successful in the World Series last year. All that stuff about buzzers and all that stuff is simply not true," he said. "People can speculate all they want. We dug our grave. We're in it. I think emphatically everybody made it very clear that that wasn't true."