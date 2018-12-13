My wife and I attended the opening performance of the Racine Theatre Guild production of "A Christmas Carol — The Musical." The show was wonderful. The choreography, costuming and stagecraft were great. Special kudos to Bob Benson as Scrooge.
I do, however, have one suggestion if Racine Theatre Guild chooses to present this play again next year:
Actively recruit Racine County native son and Speaker of the Assembly, Robin Vos, to play Scrooge. Seems Mr. Vos takes particular pride in being the principal force behind the Lame Duck, locked door, 4 a.m. special session of the assembly last week. This session altered the relationship between the legislative and executive branches of state government and made it harder for poor folks and those with special needs to vote. There are several other changes to state law — the intent of each is to increase the speaker's power. This most recent event is the latest example of how Mr. Vos personifies the relentless greed for power, the arrogance, self-pride and entitlement needed to really fill out the character of Scrooge.
Perhaps the Racine Theatre Guild could recruit Senator Scott Fitzgerald to play the ghost of Scrooge's partner in crime — Marley — who endlessly drags his chains through the netherworld. Imagine Tommy Thompson, as the Ghost of Christmas Present, showing Scrooge, at the end, the error of his ways.
Then we, the good people of Racine County, along with Tiny Tim can exclaim "God Bless Us Everyone" as the curtain comes down on the show.
Bob Bagley, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I'm surprised (or not) that the JT gave MR. Bagley some cover when they titled his letter "Bagley: RTG production of "A Christmas Carol — The Musical" when in fact it was a ruse to air his whininess regarding state politics. What cleverness!!!
You are totally disgusting baggy! Leave it to a partisan hack to take a wonderful production and the hard work of so many people involved it, and use it to make a political cheap shot! You really had to dive deep to the bottom of the dumpsterto come up with that baggy! SHEESH!
Agree and he didn't even get his roles right based on the story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.