Badgers will win outright Big Ten championship today with victory over Nebraska

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has a chance to win the Big Ten regular-season title outright when it hosts Nebraska on Sunday.

The Badgers clinched at least a share of its second Big Ten title in three years against Purdue on Tuesday. Defeating the Cornhuskers will give them sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. UW has a 10-3 advantage over Nebraska when playing in Madison.

No. 10 UW is ranked 20th in the NET — a tool used to measure a team's quality and helps evaluate team resumes for selection and seeing in the NCAA tournament — and Nebraska is 147th.

It will be senior day at the Kohl Center, as the Badgers honor Brad Davison, Carter Higginbottom and Chris Vogt. There will be both pregame and postgame celebrations.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) vs. Nebraska (9-21, 3-16)

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network, with Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel

Radio: WRNW (97.3 FM).

Last meeting: The Badgers defeated the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb., on Jan. 27 with Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn leading the team with 13 points apiece.

Wisconsin

Fast fact: UW has won six Big Ten regular-season titles since 2000, trailing only Michigan State, which has won eight.

Coach: Greg Gard, 143-75 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters:

Steven Crowl — 7-0, 234 lbs, sophomore, center, 9.3 points per game

Johnny Davis: — 6-5, 194 lbs, sophomore, guard, 20.3 points per game

Brad Davison — 6-4, 200 lbs, senior, guard, 14.0 points per game

Chucky Hepburn — 6-2, 211 lbs, freshman, guard, 8.1 points per game

Tyler Wahl — 6-9, 221 lbs, junior, forward, 11.5 points per game

Key rotational players:

Ben Carlson — 6-9, 226 lbs, sophomore, forward, 1.6 points per game

Jordan Davis — 6-4, 198 lbs, sophomore, guard, 1.2 points per game

Jahcobi Neath — 6-4, 196 lbs, junior, guard, 1.8 points per game

Chris Vogt — 7-0, 257 lbs, senior, center, 2.5 points per game

Player to watch: Hepburn banked in a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to help the Badgers defeat Purdue on Tuesday. He is averaging 10.3 points per game over his last eight games.

Nebraska

Fast fact: Nebraska will be seeking its third straight win on the road. The last time the Cornhuskers won three straight road tilts was from Jan. 24-Feb. 6, 2018 (at Rutgers, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota).

Coach: Fred Hoiberg, 23-66 in his third season at Nebraska

Probable starters:

Lat Mayen — 6-9, 217 lbs, junior, forward, 5.9 points per game

Bryce McGowens — 6-7, 179 lbs, freshman, guard, 17.2 points per game

Trey McGowens — 6-4, 196, junior, guard, 6.9 points per game

Alonzo Verge Jr. — 6-4, 164 lbs, junior, guard, 13.8 points per game

Derrick Walker — 6-9, 239 lbs, junior, forward, 9.1 points per game

Key rotational players:

Eduardo Andre — 6-11, 236 lbs, freshman, forward, 3.1 points per game

Keisei Tominaga — 6-2, 178 lbs, sophomore, guard, 5.9 points per game

C.J. Wilcher — 6-5, 221 lbs, freshman, guard, 8.3 points per game

Kobe Webster — 6-0, 176 lbs, senior, guard, 6.1 points per game

Player to watch: Bryce McGowens is averaging 20.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over his last five games and now leads all true freshmen nationally in scoring at 17.2 points per game.

Three things to watch for:

Nebraska has only won three games against Big Ten opponents this season, with two of them coming in back-to-back fashion. The Cornhuskers defeated Penn State last Sunday before knocking off No. 23 Ohio State on Tuesday.

The Huskers led for the entire second half to upset the Buckeyes 78-70 and give Hoiberg his first win over a ranked opponent at Nebraska.

Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting while going 8 for 9 from the free throw line. Verge had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists while adding five rebounds. Wilcher scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham scored 27 and 16 points, respectively. The Cornhuskers as a whole connected on 38.6% of their shots and 29.2% from 3-point range.

Potential Freshman of the Year

Bryce McGowens enters the final game of the regular season as one of the frontrunners for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He leads all conference freshmen in scoring and is second in rebounding at 5.2 per game.

His 17.2 points per game average is the highest since Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell averaged 19.3 points per game in 2014-15. Only seven Big Ten freshmen have averaged at least 16.5 points per game since 1992-93.

McGowens is one of only five freshmen nationally averaging at least 15 points per game. He’ll be the first Husker freshman to average double figures since Ryan Anderson in 2006-07 and just the seventh in school history.

He played another Freshman of the Year front runner, Ohio State’s Branham, Tuesday and outscored him by 10 points.

Looking for sole ownership

The Badgers are one win away from winning the Big Ten regular-season outright and becoming the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Wednesday.

If UW loses against Nebraska and Illinois wins against Iowa on Sunday, the teams would share the Big Ten regular-season championship. The Badgers would then be the No. 2 seed in the tournament next week due to losing to the Illini earlier in the season.

Chucky Hepburn’s game-winner caps career night to help Wisconsin secure a share of the Big Ten title

Nebraska is the worst team in the Big Ten, but Gard said the team has had discussions about how important it is to win the league outright.

“There's a lot of distractions that can pull you in different ways, not only for Sunday, but going forward,” Gard said. “Just making sure we're about the right things. This group has done a really good job of staying in the moment. I think they’ve really enjoyed it, which helps with that. “They've continued to work every day. As long as we keep that approach and keep getting better then hopefully keep going in the right direction.”

