Badgers will likely dominate Redbirds

Let’s take a look at who has the edge in the University of Wisconsin football team’s season opener Saturday against Illinois State.

When the Badgers have the ball

The Badgers could ground-and-pound their way to a victory in this game, much like they did last season in Week 2 against Eastern Michigan, but it’d be more beneficial in the long term if the offense incorporated into the plan some of its base play-action and passing attack.

Getting the bread-and-butter plays worked out at game speed is necessary for the development of the offensive line, which has one starter returning at the same position, and will help the offense as a whole get used to new coordinator Bobby Engram.

Expect all three of UW’s tailbacks — Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo — to be featured heavily. Mellusi and Guerendo need the work as they complete comebacks from injury and Allen has goals of winning the Heisman Trophy, so starting the season with a big game would help kickstart that campaign.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has little experience working with his current crop of receivers at game speeds, so look for the rotation on the outside to be frequent. UW has the luxury Saturday of a tune-up game, so it should treat it as such.

Filling Jake Ferguson’s shoes at tight end might be a by-committee job, but Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach could use a good moment or two in the opener after being quiet as receivers during open training camp practices.

Edge: Wisconsin

When Illinois State has the ball

The Redbirds’ offense struggled mightily last season and is hoping that transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad can help bring some explosiveness to the offense. UW fans might remember Annexstad as the one-time Minnesota quarterback, but his career with the Gophers was cut short by an injury, and he was supplanted as the starter by Tanner Morgan in 2019.

Annexstad brought with him from Minnesota his older brother Brock, a senior wide receiver who also transferred to Illinois State.

Sophomore tailback Cole Mueller is back for the Redbirds after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last season, and he likely will be backed up by junior Nigel White, a standout of training camp.

The key for UW’s defense in this game is to figure out its inside linebacker position. UW has five playable options at the spot, but it hasn’t been one that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has rotated at much in the past. That could change this season, depending on the situation and opponent.

Look out for a big opener from Nick Herbig. UW’s junior outside linebacker is a team captain, has been his usual impressive self during fall camp and is going against a new right tackle and a left tackle in Hunter Zambrano who allowed pressure on just about 10% of his pass sets against FCS competition last season.

Edge: Wisconsin

Special teams

There’s a new kicker and punter for Illinois State this season, so it’s difficult to know much about its special-teams units.

But the Badgers will be debuting a new kicker as well in Vito Calvaruso. Calvaruso missed the majority of training camp with a right leg injury, but Nate Van Zelst made all but one of his kicks inside 40 yards during practices open to reporters. Calvaruso was recruited in part because of his ability to record touchbacks as a kickoff specialist (85.1% at Arkansas last season), but Jack Van Dyke will handle those duties with Calvaruso banged up.

Punter Andy Vujnovich set the Badgers’ program record for yards per punt last season (46.4) and has looked even better in the preseason.

UW kick returner Stephan Bracey Jr. also was injured throughout training camp, so tailback Isaac Guerendo will start at that spot this week. Receiver Keontez Lewis was listed at the No. 2 kick returner.

Edge: Wisconsin

Trends

The Badgers’ streak of 25 consecutive wins in home openers was snapped last season when Penn State held on to defeat UW. The Badgers look to start a new streak in their first-ever matchup with Illinois State.

UW hasn’t lost to an FCS program since Division I-AA was established in 1978.

Paul Chryst is entering his eighth season as the Badgers coach, which is tied for the fifth-longest tenured coach in program history.

Seating capacity at Camp Randall Stadium will decrease for the fourth time since it opened in 1917 after the renovation of the south end zone. There have been 11 renovations that increased seating capacity since Camp Randall opened.