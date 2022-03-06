Badgers unable to clinch Big Ten title, lose Davis to injury

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team wasn’t able to defeat Nebraska on Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, and now the Badgers have to wait on the result of Illinois’ matchup with Iowa to find out if they will win the Big Ten regular-season outright.

The No. 10 Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, but they utilized an 18-5 run to build a 10-point lead with 12:19 left in the game.

Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge Jr. hit a 3-pointer to give the Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16) a 72-71 lead with 1:50 remaining. Tyler Wahl fouled Verge with 37 seconds left, and Verge hit a pair of free throws to expand Nebraska’s lead to three points. Chucky Hepburn had a chance to tie the game after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, but he only hit 2 of 3 from the line.

Nebraska missed on it’s next offensive possession, Hepburn followed up with a miss for UW, and the Cornhuskers walked away with a 74-73 win.

National player of the year candidate Johnny Davis only played 12 minutes in the game after getting into foul trouble in the first half and leaving the game early with an injury in the second half. Davis earned his second foul with 10:54 remaining in the first half, sending him to the bench for the rest of the first half.

In the second half, Davis was fouled twice while on a fastbreak with 17:34 remaining. Nebraska’s Trey McGowens was ejected from the game after the referees called him for a Flagrant-2 foul after reviewing the play. Davis had to be helped off the floor, went straight to the locker room and didn’t return.

Seniors Brad Davison and Chris Vogt led the Badgers with 20 and 13 points, respectively. Vogt’s total was the most he’s scored in a game at UW. Davison, Vogt and Carter Higginbottom were recognized before and after the game as part of the Badgers’ senior day celebration.

Verge led all players on the floor with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting but fouled out with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Wahl added an additional 13 points, and UW shot 40% overall and 21.7% from 3-point range.

Here are three things that stood out:

Uncharacteristically sloppy start

The Badgers didn’t lead in the first half after a 3-2 start, and it’s likely because of their sloppy play. UW had four turnovers in its first six possessions of the game. Three of those were by Steven Crowl.

UW finished with seven turnovers by the end of the first half — abnormal high for a squad that averages 8.6 per game. Crowl contributed four of those, Davis had two and Vogt had one.

The Badgers trailed by as many as 12 points to the Huskers before the break. Nebraska shot 56.7% from the field in the opening 20 minutes as the Badgers’ defense struggled to stifle the Husker offense. UW’s offense went 15 of 21 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Davis had to sit out the final 10:54 of the first half with foul trouble. UW managed to close Nebraska’s lead to just four points by the end of the half, all without Davis.

Vogt’s senior-night showing

Vogt finished with a season-high 13 points and three rebounds. The 7-foot-0 center scored at least two of UW’s 15 second chance points. He blocked Derrick Walker’s shots with 4:16 left in the first half and then managed to save the rebound from going out of bounds.

Jahcobi Neath missed a second-chance 3-pointer, but Vogt managed to tip the ball to Wahl. Wahl missed his shot and Vogt cleaned it up for two points.

Vogt’s three-point possession with 16:46 left in the half gave UW its first tie of the game. He hit a layup but was called for a charge on Walker. The officials ended up overruling it and calling a block on Walker, instead. That gave Vogt two points and the and-1 opportunity.

Nebraska foul trouble

Things started going downhill for the Huskers when McGowens was ejected from the game. Davis blocked Verge’s shot and then drove down the court for the fast break. Davis’ foot made contact with McGowens’ and a foul was called, but Davis continued to the basket. McGowens attempted a block and missed, but his follow through brought his elbow down onto Davis’ face.

Davis slid to the ground and laid on the floor for a few moments before being helped to the locker room. Davis did not return to the game. McGowens was called on the double foul for the trip and then a Flagrant-2 foul for hitting Davis on the way up. McGowens was ejected from the game with 17:32 remaining.

Kobe Webster fouled Davison with 16:18 in the game to put the Badgers in the bonus for the remainder of the game. Davison hit the one-and-one free throws to take UW’s first lead since the opening minutes. Verge hit a layup to tie it on the next possession, but he was called on a technical foul after arguing with the officials that there was contact.

This opened the door for a four-point possession for the Badgers as Davison hit both free throws awarded after the technical. UW got the ball back and Vogt was fouled on the way up and sank both free throws as well.

UW went 20 for 25 from the free-throw line against Nebraska.

