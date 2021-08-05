Badgers take ownership of disappointing season

The 2020 season was like getting a sweater at Christmas for the University of Wisconsin football team.

It was better than nothing, and the team appreciated the chance to play at all after the season looked to be lost. But it wasn’t what the Badgers wanted, and it was memorable for the wrong reasons. Before they put it in the back of the closet and forget about it, the Badgers have to do something with their 4-3 season.

They have to own it.

“People are making excuses for last year for us,” senior linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “As a team, I mean, those games happened. Those games, we went out there, we got beat. And that’s just another thing that we’ll learn from.

“Look at it, learn from it and use that to then go into this year and have a better year. I think with the coaching staff that we have, the players that we have, the talent is there and everything. I think that we have a great shot. It just matters what we do in between the lines.”