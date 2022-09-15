Badgers should have upper hand

New Mexico State got worked over by a different Big Ten team earlier in the season, falling to Minnesota 38-0 in Minneapolis. The Aggies finished 2-10, including 0-7 on the road, last season. Here's a look at three keys to the game for both teams, and we offer our pick for Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Three keys for the Badgers

Get rolling up front: UW’s offensive line hasn’t been as good as it needs to be and hasn’t lived up to the talent of the players comprising it. However it must be done — simpler scheme, throwing on first down to lighten boxes later on, players simply executing better — the offensive line needs to dominate this game for UW. The Aggies rushing defense allows 194.7 yards per game, which ranks 111th in the FBS, and allows 4.4 yards per carry. Controlling the line will be crucial to UW’s chances of achieving its season-long goals, and that has to start now.

Continue spreading out the ball: One of the encouraging steps forward taken by quarterback Graham Mertz this season has been his ability to involve multiple receivers. Mertz already has completed passes to 10 receivers this season, and it’s given the Badgers’ offense an unpredictability it sorely needs. UW should be able to consistently win one-on-one matchups against the Aggies, so Mertz should get as many players as possible touches in this one. Look out for freshman Vinny Anthony and/or junior Dean Engram joining the catch club — both will be factors at some point this season and the Badgers would be wise to get them some confidence before heading into Big Ten play.

Let Latu learn: Hunter Wohler’s leg injury will keep him sidelined until at least midseason, so the Badgers need to get the back end of their defense shored up before they take on a tough Big Ten slate. Kamo’i Latu made some mistakes against Wazzu, particularly as a tackler in open space, but he showed the burst and instincts that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard likes in a safety. Leonhard has indicated he’ll rotate Latu and Preston Zachman to keep either one from carrying too much responsibility, but Latu appears to be the one with the skills to take over Wohler’s role going forward. More reps only will help him in his transition to starter.

Three keys for the New Mexico State

Double Nick Herbig: Wazzu followed this advice last week, using its quick passing scheme to keep Herbig mostly at bay and repeatedly chipping him. Herbig recorded a sack in the second half and had a hit on the quarterback despite few chances to rush the pocket.

The Aggies have allowed just four sacks in three games, which is solid for 88 total dropbacks in those games, but Herbig is the best pass-rusher they’ll face this season. Send a running back or a tight end to help with Herbig and force UW to generate pressure with others. No other UW outside linebacker has a sack or quarterback hit, according to PFF, but the Badgers have gotten good pressure from nose tackle Keeanu Benton and inside linebacker Jordan Turner.

Stick with Pavia: The Aggies have played two quarterbacks this season, but neither Diego Pavia nor Gavin Frakes has been particularly effective. Frakes is a true freshman whose ceiling in the future is probably higher, but the Aggies have to take care of the ball to have a chance at Camp Randall, and Frakes hasn’t done that. Frakes has an interception in all three games this season; Pavia also has three picks, but all came in a bad showing in the opener against Nevada.

Pavia also threatens UW’s defense with his legs more than Frakes. Pavia is the Aggies’ leading rusher at 39.7 yards per game.

Take risks on the D-line: UW has struggled with active defensive lines this season, with Illinois State and Washington State bottling up the Badgers’ rushing attack for long stretches by moving pre-snap to affect reads and slanting after the snap to change the offensive line’s angle of attack. The Aggies don’t have a lot of talent on the defensive front but potentially could make up for it by following the blueprint laid out by UW’s early opponents this season.

Predictions

The optimistic Badgers fan sees this as the ultimate get-right game. An opponent who’s bad in the front seven when the offensive line and tailbacks need to get some good mojo going before conference play? That’s a plus.

The pessimistic Badgers fan sees this as the ultimate trap game. A lesser opponent with the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes on the horizon next week? Memories of Illinois in 2019 flood back.

UW already had its wake-up call with a major upset loss; this team shouldn’t have the energy issues that plagued it last week and will get itself going in the right direction.

Colten's pick: Badgers 31, New Mexico State 0